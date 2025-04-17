5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Pyramid Game

The 2024 survival and psychological K-drama thriller, Pyramid Game, ran from February 29 to March 21, 2024. It featured talented and fresh faces, including Kim Ji-yeon, Jang Da-ah, Ryu Da-in, Shin Seul-ki, and Kang Na-eon. It was helmed and penned by director and screenwriter Park So-yeon and Choi Soo-i, respectively, and was based on the webtoon of the same name, authored by Dalgonyak.

The series delved into the story of transfer student Seong Soo-ji at the Baekyeon Girls' High, who stumbles upon the life-threatening Pyramid Game. As per the game rules, if an individual received zero votes, they would be met with violence and bullying. When the voting occurred, Seong Soo-ji got zero votes. As a result, she was bullied by everyone at the school. Eventually, she decided to end this game and fight the owner head-on.

Pyramid Game deals with pertinent topics such as school bullying, violence, self-discovery, justice, friendship, unhealed trauma, strong female lead, societal pressure, and much more. If viewers liked this K-drama, they could binge-watch on Night Has Come, The Killing Vote, and Study Group, among others.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the series. Reader's discretion is advised.

Weak Hero Class 1, Night Has Come, Study Group, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Pyramid Game

1) Weak Hero Class 1

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, Wavve, Netflix, and Kocowa

Cast: Park Ji-hoon, Choi Hyun-wook, Hong-kyung, Kim Su-gyeom, Lee-yeon, and Shin Seung-ho

Weak Hero Class 1 was adapted from the webtoon of Weak Hero, authored and illustrated by SeoPasw and Kim Jin-seok, respectively. The drama followed the story of a model student named Yeon Shi-eun, a top performer in high school. To protect his friend from the ongoing violence and bullying, he steps forward to fight the bullies.

Like the Pyramid Game, Weak Hero Class 1 depicted the dark side of school bullying, violence, and abuse. It also showcased the beauty of friendship, which made an individual's life bearable to survive. It is to be noted that the second installment of Weak Hero Class 1 is slated to premiere on April 25, 2025, on Netflix.

2) Night Has Come

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, Netflix, and Wavve

Cast: Lee Jae-in, Kim Woo-seok, Choi Ye-bin, Cha Woo-min, Ahn Ji-ho, and Jung So-ri

The story follows the students of Yooil High School who were compelled to play a life-threatening mafia game during the field trip. According to the game, they had to select a student in each round to kill, or else someone from the crowd would be murdered randomly. Like the Pyramid Game, Night Has Come involved deadly games, survival concepts, and more.

3) Study Group

Where to watch: TVING and Rakuten Viki

Cast: Hwang Min-hyun, Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Lee Jong-hyun, Shin Su-hyun, and Yoon Sang-jung

Study Group was adapted from the webtoon of the same name, penned and illustrated by Shin Hyun-wook and Ryu Seung-yeon, respectively. The drama followed the story of Yun Ga-min, who struggled to get good grades at Yusung Technical High School. Despite low marks, he was determined to go to university. He forms a study group to pursue his academic aspirations. He also fights the bullies to safeguard his friends.

Similar to the Pyramid Game, the Study Group depicts themes, such as bullying, and games invented by bullies to determine social rankings.

4) The Killing Vote

Where to watch: Prime Video and Wavve

Cast: Park Hae-jin, Park Sung-woong, Im Ji-yeon, Kim Yoo-mi, Shin Jung-eun, and Kim-kwon

The Killing Vote was adapted from the webtoon Gukminsahyeongtupyo, authored by Um Se-uoon, and illustrated by Jung Yi-pum, respectively. The drama followed the story of how individuals over the age of 18 would receive a text to vote on whether a criminal should be sentenced to death or not. If the votes crossed over 50% in favor, they would be killed by Dog Mask, who worked in the virtual world.

Similar to the Pyramid Game, The Killing Vote has a system where individuals have to cast their votes to kill a person.

5) Bitch X Rich

Where to watch: iQIYI, Netflix, and Wavve

Cast: Lee Eun-saem, Ye-ri, Lee Jong-hyuk, Yoo Jung-hoo, Heo Hyun-seo, and Song Hyun-jin

The thriller and youth drama followed the story of a third-generation conglomerate, Baek Je-na and Kim Hye-in, who shared completely different financial backgrounds. With a series of coincidences, they ended up in the same prestigious Cheongdam International High School where their enmity began.

Similar to Pyramid Game, Bitch X Rich followed the concepts of social ladder, psychopathic female characters, bullying, and other themes.

The Pyramid Game is available to stream on Apple TV and TVING.

