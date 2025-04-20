 "HE TRULY IS THE VISUAL OF VISUALS!"— Fans go gaga over BTS' Jin's rockstar outfit at Coldplay's South Korea concert 

On April 19, 2025, BTS' Jin made a surprise appearance in a rockstar outfit at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The event was held at Goyang Stadium, 601 Jungang-ro, Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.
The Running Wild singer donned an all black ensemble. He wore a Saint Laurent 's Cassandre tank top, paired with Celine's slim-fit cropped textured-leather biker jacket with a patch engraved on it. The male artist buckled his pants with a belt. He adorned himself with accessories, including rings, and a Force 10 necklace by Force. He completed his overall appearance with a pink mic.
Subsequently, BTS' Jin's Rockstar look circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over his visuals and fashion statement.
"OH MY GOD! HE'S A ROCKSTAR. KIM SEOKJIN HAS A LETHAL FACE CARD!! HE TRULY IS THE VISUAL OF VISUALS," an X user tweeted.
The fandom praised BTS' Jin's rockstar look. They mentioned that the black leather jacket is becoming his signature style, and they could not stop swooning over his new appearance. They expressed excitement to witness the male artist' Echo era.
"There was a patch on Seokjin’s leather jacket. it looked so rockstar on him. also, it is so Chris Martin coded. i always see patches on his jacket in all eras," a fan reacted.
"Rockstar in all black. the tank top with black leather jacket looks cool. Black leather jacket is becoming his signature style - loving it," a fan shared.
"This stunning black leather jacket outfit is the beginning of a new era!! ECHO and World tour era!!! Get ready for ROCKSTAR JIN,"- a fan commented.
"Jin doing 5 different vocals on My Universe live with Coldplay today. the versatility, the spectrum. our ROCKSTAR KIM SEOKJIN," a fan mentioned.
The internet users said that they could not get enough of BTS' Jin's rockstar outfit. They also mentioned that his bejeweled pink mic suited him.
"so obsessed with rockstar kim seokjin and his pink in ear monitor and sparkling pink mic ," a user reacted.
"I CANT GET ENOUGH OF JIN IN THIS FIT. THE LEATHER JACKET YALL," a user shared.
"wow what an insanely handsome rockstar in a leather jacket i am in awe," a user commented.
"black leather jacket, diamond necklace, pink glittery mic - now THAT'S my hot non-conformist rockstar fave," a user mentioned.
BTS' Jin will release a second solo album, Echo
BigHit Music announced through a press release on April 14, 2025, that BTS' Jin would release his second solo album, Echo. The agency mentioned:
"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound."
The press release further read:
"Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you."
Echo will premiere on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.