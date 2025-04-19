"A beautiful friendship is created"- Fans react as Coldplay's Chris Martin credits Jin for his friendship with BTS at his latest concert

On April 19, 2025, Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin credited Jin for his friendship with BTS at the Music of the Spheres World Tour at the Goyang Stadium, South Korea, sending the fandom in an emotional state. During the event, the Running Wild singer stated:

Ad

"Before going to the military my last stage was Coldplay stage. Now my first concert after discharge is also a Coldplay's concert."

In response, Chris Martin stated:

"It's all because of you we have this relationship with BTS."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After uttering the words, the British singer began singing his collaborative track, My Universe. The BTS member sang his part of the song and harmonized with Chris Martin. Notably, the Abyss singer made a surprise guest appearance on the third day of Coldplay's South Korean concert.

Subsequently, the clip where Chris Martin praised the BTS member for being friends with the seven-member group circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans were emotional watching the duo's interaction and the former's thoughts. An X user tweeted:

Ad

"It's all because of seokjin a beautiful friendship is createdddddd."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated the Awake singer's journey with Coldplay was "pure fate." They mentioned that the two singers from the "iconic bands" shared an adorable friendship, which made "sense" on this planet.

"Full circle moment that speaks straight to the soul .Jin’s journey with Coldplay is pure fate, and Chris’s words just make it even more special," a fan reacted.

Ad

"Seeing Coldplay a group that I grew up with and seeing Jin never in my life would I ever thought that this kind of collaboration with my two favourite bands would ever come true I can’t stop crying. I’m so happy that I’m alive to see this moment," a fan shared.

Ad

"These two men from the two most iconic bands on this planet having such an adorable friendship gives you a sense of what the world could be.. considerate, affectionate, incredible," a fan commented.

"I remember bawling my eyes out when Jin performed Astronaut in Argentina to say goodbye. We were all scared and unsure now we only have 63 days til our seven reunite," a fan mentioned.

Ad

The internet users stated that they should "bow down" to the BTS member for giving the precious friendship of "Coldtan" to ARMYs.

"WE SHOULD BOW DOWN TO JIN AND SERIOUSLY THANK HIM FOR GIVING US COLDTAN," a user reacted.

"Oh they are so lucky to witness jin and coldplay singing together again," a user mentioned.

"You are such a lucky man. You sing with your fave band twice and we can see how cold play love and respect you so much. Hreat performance today. The vibe the voice the chemistry. All is great," a user commented.

Ad

"Remember when jin released this song i'm crying so much in and i loveeee you part. Imagining saying goodbye to my 7 boys. But now it's not so long anymore they can be together again. Makes me feel proud and warm in the heart," a user mentioned.

BTS' Jin is set to release his second solo album, Echo, in May 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

On April 14, 2025, BigHit Music took to the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where they announced that the BTS member will release his second solo album, Echo. The record will be released through BigHit Music. The agency described the upcoming record as provided below:

"We are excited to announce the release of BTS Jin’s second solo album, Echo. Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective."

Ad

The press release further reads:

"The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope his heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you. We ask for your continued love and support for BTS memeber and his new album, Echo."

The record will feature seven tracks, namely, Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. YENA), Rope It, A Journey with Clouds, Background, and To Me Today.

Ad

The BTS member's forthcoming second solo album, Echo, is slated to premiere on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More