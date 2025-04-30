5 K-dramas to watch in May 2025

K-dramas have taken the world by storm with their unique, exquisite and thought-provoking storylines. The shows revolve around a variety of themes, including family, friendship, military, life, first love, death, business, same-s*x romance, vengeance, medical, burnout phase and more.
April 2025 was filled with K-dramas that pulled the heartstrings of viewers, including The Haunted Palace, Heavenly Ever After, Weak Hero Class 2, Resident Playbook and others.
Subsequently, May 2025 will be filled with K-dramas encompassing different genres. The top five shows viewers could add to their watch list have been listed below.
Spring of Youth, Tastefully Yours, Second Shot a Love, and other K-dramas to watch in May 2025
1) Spring of Youth
Where to watch: Wavve and Rakuten Viki
Cast: Ha Yu-jun, Park Ji-hu, Lee Seung-hyub, Jo Han-chul, Kim Jong
Release date: May 6, 2025
The drama Spring of Youth will follow the story of a talented and appealing guitarist Sa-gye from the band The Crown.
He's compelled to enroll in the Hanju University following an unexpected incident. At the place, he met a gifted vocalist and keyboardist from the band 'Tusagye Kim Bom. He has a dream of Ivy League, which he couldn't fulfill.
Subsequently, Sa-gye forms a band and restarts music again. Later, he's challenged by Seo Tae-yang, a medical student and a talented guitarist.
2) Tastefully Yours
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Kang Ha-neul, Go Min-si, Kim Shin-rok, and Yoo Soo-bin
Release date: May 12, 2025
The K-drama will showcase a unique love story between a high-profile successor of a large food company and a sincere chef.
While the former has everything one desires, including wealth and success, the chef runs a one-table restaurant in a remote corner of the countryside. As the duo meet each other, love blooms.
3) Second Shot at Love
Where to watch: tvN
Cast: Choi Soo-young, Gong-myung, Jo Yoon-hee, Kang Hyun-suk, Kim Sung-ryung, Kim Sang-ho
Release date: May 12, 2025
The upcoming romance K-drama revolves around the female protagonist Han Geum-ju who's labelled a liquor addictive by society.
With growing hostility against her drinking habits, she decides to quit her addiction and lead a better life. Subsequently, she meets her high school best friend Ui-hun who helps her overcome it.
4) Shark: The Storm
Where to watch: TVING
Cast: Kim Min-seok, Lee Hyun-wook, Bae Myung-jin, Lee Jung-hyun, Park Jin, and others
Release date: May 15, 2025
Shark: The Storm's second installment has been adapted from the webtoon Shark, authored by Woon and illustrated by Kim Woo-sub.
The drama revolves around a bully who transforms from a criminal to an international martial arts champion. He emerges as the powerful version of himself after facing a bully head-on. The K-drama will showcase the life of the protagonist following his release from prison.
5) Dear Hongrang
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Jo Bo-ra, and Uhm Ji-won
Release date: May 16
The upcoming historical K-drama Dear Hongrang will follow the story of the son of a wealthy merchant family who was lost as a child. However, his step-sister Hae-yi continues to search for him. Subsequently, he returns during adulthood with no memories from his childhood.
The other dramas releasing in May 2025 includes, Nine Puzzles, Our Unwritten Seoul, Oh My Ghost Clients and more.