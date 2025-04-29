5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Way Back Love

The romance and fantasy K-drama Way Back Love premiered from April 3, 2025, to April 17, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Gong-myung, Kim Min-ha, Jung Gun-joo, Oh Woo-ri, Ko Chang-seok, and Seo Young-hee. It was helmed by directors Kim Hye-young and Choi Ha-na.

Way Back Love was penned by screenwriters Song Hyun-ju and Jang In-jeong. It was adapted from the novel A Week Before I Die, authored by Seo Eun-chae.

As per Rakuten Viki, the show's synopsis is,

Twenty four-year-old Jung Hee Wan (Kim Min Ha) lives as a recluse, having lost her will to live. Suddenly, she receives a visit from her childhood friend and first love, Kim Ram Woo (Gong Myung). However, this is no ordinary visit: Ram Woo is now a grim reaper after he died six years ago, and he's come to let Hee Wan know that she only has one week left to live."

It added, "With Ram Woo's encouragement, Hee Wan creates a bucket list of things to do in her final days alive, and the two begin to fulfill her final wishes. As Hee Wan and Ram Woo reconnect, they explore what life and death mean to them – and what love might have in store."

As the Way Back Love concluded a few days ago, here are some shows similar to it that fans of romantic fantasy will enjoy.

Seasons of Blossom, Tomorrow, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Way Back Love

1) Seasons of Blossom

Featuring Seasons of Blossom cast (Image via Rakuten Viki Website)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Seo Ji-hoon, So Ju-yeon, Kim Min-kyu, Kang Hye-won, Yoon Hyun-soo, Oh Yu-jin, and others

The youth and romance K-drama Seasons of Blossom was adapted from the webtoon of the same name, written by Hongduck and illustrated by Nemone. It depicted the friendship and love story of five high school students, namely, Lee Ha-min, Han So-mang, Lee Jae-min, Yoon Bo-mi, and Choi Jin-young.

2) Tomorrow

Featuring Tomorrow cast (Image via @ewsbdi/Instagram)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Kim Hee-sun, Ro Woon, Lee Soo-hyuk, Yun Ji-on, and Kim Hae-sook

The K-drama Tomorrow featured the life story of unemployed Choi Joon-woong, who wanted a job badly. However, his life changed when he tried to halt men from committing su*cide, and subsequently, he found himself in a company of grim reapers. The logline of the show is,

"Made half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man is employed by a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special missions."

The series was adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Llama.

3) 49 Days

The main cast of 49 Days. (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix and SBS World

Cast: Lee Yo-won, Nam Gyu-ri, Jung II-woo, Jo Hyun-jae, Bae Soo-bin, Seo Ji-hye, and others

The romance and melodrama 49 Days followed the story of Shin Ji-hyun who was enjoying her life to the fullest. She was about to get married to the love of her life Kang Min-ho. However, she was met with a deadly accident, which left her in a coma. Surprisingly, she was given a second chance by a person named The Scheduler on a condition.

Ji-hyun was tasked that she had to find three people outside of her family who would genuinely shed tears for her within forty-nine days.

Subsequently, she possessed the body of a part-time employee, Yi-kyung, at a convenience store to fulfill the challenge.

4) Doom at Your Service

Featuring Doom at Your Service cast (Image via Rakuten Viki Website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, Prime Video, TVING, and Netflix

Cast: Park Bo-young, Seo In-guk, Lee Soo-hyuk, Kang Tae-oh, Shin Do-hyun, and Da-won

The K-drama Doom at Your Service followed the story of a hard-working editor, Tak Dong-gyeong, whose life took a drastic turn after she was diagnosed with brain cancer. Subsequently, she started cursing her life and blamed the situation on her bad luck. Suddenly, a heavenly creature, Doom, appeared in her life to protect her.

5) Blue Birthday

Blue Birthday is a fantasy romance thriller drama. (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: WeTV, Viki

Cast: Ye-ri, Yang Hong-seok, Lee Sang-jun, Kim Yi-seo, and Kim Gyeol-yu

The short K-drama Blue Birthday showcased the love story of Oh Ha-rin and Ji Seo-jun. Oh Ha-rin is devastated by the su*cide of her first love, Ji Seo-jun. One day, she finds eight photos and accidentally burns one. She then finds herself back to the exact moment shown in the photo and realises she can now time travel. This makes Ha-rin determined to save Seo-jun's life

The six-episode K-drama Way Back Love is available to stream on Rakuten Viki and TVING.

