10 quotes from Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Trauma Code: Heroes on Call was released on January 24, 2025, on Netflix. The drama featured a star-studded cast, including Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo, Ha-young, Yoon Kyung-ho, and Jung Jae-kwang. It was helmed and penned by director and screenwriter Lee Do-yoon and Choi Tae-kang, respectively.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to Mydramalist, the official synopsis for the series states:

"Baek Gang Hyeok, a genius trauma surgeon with experience in conflict zones, joins a university hospital to lead its severe trauma team. His confident, bulldozer-like personality clashes with the hospital's financial struggles as the team saves more patients."

The show's plot further reads:

"The team includes Yang Jae Won, a former proctology surgeon who becomes Baek Gang Hyeok’s first pupil, nurse Cheon Jang Mi, and anesthesiologist resident Park Gyeong Won. Under Baek Gang Hyeok's leadership, the team transforms from a symbolic unit into one that actively saves lives."

Ad

Trauma Code: Heroes on Call received positive feedback for its direction, storytelling, and acting. The series has left viewers impressed with memorable dialogues and scenes.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belongs to the writer.

10 memorable quotes from Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

According to Netflix, Trauma Code: Heroes on Call garnered over 11.9 million views on the streaming platform. It reached first place on Netflix's global non-English TV rankings within ten days of its release, and dominated the charts in seventeen countries, including Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Peru, Chile, and more.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some of the unforgettable quotes from Trauma Code: Heroes on Call have been listed below:

1) "It’s important to consider the actual condition of a trauma patient rather than just referring to what you learned in a textbook. Cause if you don’t, you could end up killing a patient who should have lived.”

2) "You seem nice. You don’t need the cash and you have principles, too. What you don’t have is manners."

Ad

3) "We had to keep running. Even agonizing over a patient’s death was a luxury to us. Twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year. It felt as though if we stopped, even for a moment, someone’s heart would stop, too. So we had to keep running."

4) "Remember these words well. What you don’t know can’t hurt you."

5) “I’ve gotten into a number of dirty fights over the years. And do you know what the secret to always winning a fight is? You have to overwhelm the other side. So that means we need as many people as we can get on our side.”

Ad

6) "You must never forget where you started."

7) "You should find your own reason. Something that will keep you in place even when you’ve worked like a dog and treated like shit."

8) “But we don’t do this for the acknowledgment, do we? We don’t expect rewards either."

9) “You’ll be able to save lives. Isn’t that why you all became doctors in the first place?”

10) "To keep our patients’ hearts beating, we must keep running.”

Ad

For those unversed, the eight-episode drama Trauma Code: Heroes on Call was adapted from the web novel Jungjeungoesangsenteo: Goldeun Awo, authored by Hansan iga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More