BLACKPINK's Rosé emerges as the most nominated K-pop soloist at American Music Awards

On April 25, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé emerged as the most nominated K-pop soloist at the American Music Awards. She was named as the only individual to have multiple nominations since the creation of the award show. She received two nominations, which have been listed below:

Favorite K-pop Artist Collaboration of the Year for APT. (BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars)

The female artist also made history as she became the first K-pop artist to receive a nomination for Collaboration of the Year at the American Music Awards. For those unversed, the American Music Awards has been regarded as the world's largest fan-voted award show. It will be a live broadcast on May 26, 2025, through CBS and Paramount+. It will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

BLACKPINK's Rosé departed from the Korea Music Copyright Association after 22 years

On February 22, the media outlet The Korea Times reported that BLACKPINK's Rosé departed from the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). The female artist' latest activity marked the first withdrawal since Seo Tai-ji, twenty-two years ago. According to the publication, they saw the move as a step for the K-pop idol to sync her copyright management with the global market trends following an influx of her international activities.

As per the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), BLACKPINK's Rosé initiated the application for the termination of her copyright trust on October 31, 2024. It was officially concluded with the organization on January 31, 2025.

In September 2024, she signed an extensive deal with Atlantic Records, a record label under Warner Music Group. The management would be responsible for copyright management, striking deals with the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, which has 950,000 members.

BLACKPINK's Rosé dropped the debut solo studio album Rosie on December 6, 2024. It was released through The Black Label and Atlantic Records. It marked the female artist' first solo release following the departure from Interscope Records and YG Entertainment. The album featured thirteen tracks, which have been listed below:

Number One Girl 3 Am Two Years Toxic Till the End Drinks or Coffee Apt. (with Bruno Mars) Gameboy Stay a Little Longer Not the Same Call It the End Too Bad for Us Dance All Night Vampirehollie

Following the release of Rosie, the album debuted at the number three position on the Billboard 200. She further bagged a Guinness World Record for the milestone, emerging as the highest-charting female K-pop artist on the survey.

She bagged multiple accolades, including two MAMA Awards, five Guinness World Records, an Asia Artist Award, and other honors.

