"Bless us with your visuals"- Fans go gaga over SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and BLACKPINK's Jisoo's interaction at Dior Designer of Dreams event

On April 18, 2025, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and BLACKPINK's Jisoo were spotted interacting at the Dior Designer of Dreams event in Seoul, South Korea, sending the fandom into a frenzy. Jisoo donned a two-piece sleeveless black ensemble with a signature handbag from a French multinational luxury brand. She completed her overall appearance with a blanket and a few earrings.
Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu was seen wearing a formal suit, completing his look with black specs. Multiple videos from the event where Mingyu and Jisoo greeted each other circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom.
Fans could not stop gushing over their interactions. An X user tweeted that they wanted a pic of Mingyu and Jisoo together and stated:
"Share a selfie together and bless us with your visuals."
The fandom mentioned SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and BLACKPINK's Jisoo were courteous to each other. More reactions read:
"I love the little interactions between mingyu and jisoo, they look like they're awkward with each other,"- a fan reacted.
"They are so courteous! The Korean bows for respect is something to be admired of sometimes especially this one because it looks like they are going to dance! Hahaha,"- a fan shared.
"Just this small interaction of them is everywhere on my page. Then imagine if they would had took a photo together, then what would have happened,"- a fan commented.
More fans also referred to them as a power duo.
"Love seeing Mingyu and Jisoo together! Their chemistry is always a vibe,"- a user shared.
"Such a power duo! Mingyu and Jisoo are effortlessly stunning at the Dior event,"- a fan mentioned.
"Both highlight of the Dior Event,"- a fan mentioned.
BLACKPINK's Jisoo released new album Amortage
BLACKPINK's Jisoo released their debut solo extended play Amortage on February 14, 2025. It was dropped through Blissoo and Warner Records, respectively. The record featured four tracks, both in English and Korean. The songs have been listed below:
- Earthquake
- Your Love
- Tears
- Hugs & Kisses
Earthquake served as the title track of the record Amortage. In recent news, the female artist appeared in the zombie-themed series Newtopia alongside Park Jeong-min. The drama has been available to watch on Coupang Play. She is currently filming the upcoming series Monthly Boyfriend alongside Seo In-guk.
Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN would release an album consisting of 13 members on May 26 to commemorate the band's 10th anniversary.