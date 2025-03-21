"Let’s give it our best shot" — Fans react as SEVENTEEN drops teaser for 10th anniversary comeback

On March 21, 2025, the South Korean K-pop group SEVENTEEN dropped a teaser video for the band's upcoming 10th anniversary comeback. They captioned the update as 'Happy Birthday.' `The eighteen-second video showcased a series of transitions featuring words, such as '2025.05.26,' 'Happy Birthday,' and more.

Subsequently, the clip circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement about the upcoming event. Enthusiastically, an X user tweeted:

"Caratdeul it's Comeback time ! Start collecting in apps, prepare your devices for streaming, and yourself for 10th anniversary comeback ! Let’s give it our best shot for seventeen at least this time. Lets make 10th anniversary a memorable and best comeback ever."

The fandom stated they were ready for the band's comeback.

"LETS GO SEVENTEEN LETS SET THE STAGE ABLAZE AGAINNNNNN," a fan reacted.

"out of topic- but anniversary date is even more meaningful to me now that the next day is Reita's birthday, which is also the GazettE's annual memorial concert for our late bassist. it stings beautifully. I'm never gonna stop loving them," a fan shared.

"this comeback is going to be legendary, i’m so ready," a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that they were "excited" about 10th anniversary.

"so excited to celebrate your 10th anniversary with you 17! I wasnt there in the beginning but I truly promise to stay till the last 'say the name," a user reacted.

"ON FIRE FOR 10TH ANNIVERSARY! SINGAPORE CARATS ARE READY," a user shared.

"Every little and big thing is always celebrated How can I not love seventeen more," a user mentioned.

SEVENTEEN set to hold their ninth fan meeting

The thirteen-member group will hold their ninth fan meeting titled <SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND> D-1 on March 20 and March 21, 2025, at 6:30 pm Korean Standard Time. It will be held at Incheon Munhak Main Stadium and will be live-streamed.

For those unversed, the band featured thirteen members, including S.Coups, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The band officially debuted on May 26, 2015 with the mini album 17 Carat. It was released through Pledis Entertainment. The record featured five tracks: Shining Diamond, Adore U, Ah Yeah, Jam Jam, and 20.

In recent news, the group released their 12th mini album, Spill the Feels, on October 14, 2024. It was dropped through Pledis Entertainment and distributed by YG Plus and HYBE, respectively. The record featured six tracks: Eyes on You, Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled), 1 to 13, Candy, Rain, and Water.

