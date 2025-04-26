"Uniting worlds on stage"- Fans proud as BLACKPINK's Rosé joins Coldplay to perform APT. on the final day of South Korea's concert     

On April 25, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé joined the British rock band Coldplay on stage to perform APT. on the final day of the latter's South Korea concert. The event was held at the Goyang Stadium in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.
The female artist delivered an electrifying performance of APT. alongside vocalist Chris Martin. She donned a cropped top paired with shorts, and she completed her overall appearance with a woolen pink coat. Before BLACKPINK's Rosé started her act, the male artist acknowledged famous K-pop artists, further adding:
"So what did we learn while we were here? We learned that Coldplay songs are good, but Rosé's songs are better."
Multiple videos of their act circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom, showcasing the onstage dynamics of BLACKPINK's Rosé and Chris Martin. Meanwhile, one X user tweeted:
"Chris Martin just here uniting worlds on stage .. trying to teach the fandoms a lesson."
Fans stated they were glad to see Chris Martin recognizing the female artist's talent and discography, while some noted that the crowd went gaga over their APT. performance.
"I love how calmly chris voice when he sang the song. Chris and Rosé collab please? ChrisSé, SéColdplay," a fan reacted.
"He really just said 'Coldplay song are good, but Rosé’s songs are better'!! I’m so happy she has such a huge artist like Chris acknowledging her, is really what she deserves after all the shit antis says about her just to discredit her on her own song," another shared.
"THE CROWD ONCE AGAIN WENT WILD THE MOMENT THEY REALIZED ROSÉ’S PERFORMING APT. TONIGHT AT THE COLDPLAY SEOUL CONCERT!" one user tweeted.
Many netizens mentioned that BLACKPINK's Rosé was a great singer and performer, as Chris Martin invited her to the stage more than once.
"They liked how she drove the crowd crazy instead of sleeping," an X user wrote.
"You know she's a great singer and performer when Chris asked her to perform with him not just once, but three times," a netizen remarked.
"Coldplay saw the REAL impact of ROSÉ and they knew they had to get her back on stage AGAIN TODAY," one fan commented.
BLACKPINK's Rosé released her full-length album Rosie, featuring APT. as the lead single
BLACKPINK's Rosé released her full-length album Rosie on December 6, 2024. The record, dropped through The Black Label and Atlantic Records, featured thirteen tracks. With APT. as the lead single, the entire tracklist includes:
- Number One Girl
- 3AM
- Two Years
- Toxic Till The End
- Drinks or Coffee
- Apt. (with Bruno Mars)
- Gameboy
- Stay a Little Longer
- Not The Same
- Call It The End
- Too Bad For Us
- Dance All Night
- Vampirehollie
Following its release, Rosie debuted at the No.3 position on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, where it has spent nineteen consecutive weeks in the top 100 as of now.