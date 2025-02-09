"Well-deserved recognition" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT. receives the Platinum BRIT certification in the UK 

BLACKPINK's Rosé recently made waves with her collaborative track APT. after the song received Platinum BRIT certification in the UK. The female singer collaborated with American artist Bruno Mars on the track, which was released on October 18, 2024.

Rosé's APT. earned the Platinum certification with the sale of 600,000 units in the United Kingdom. With this certification, APT. became the fastest song by any K-pop act in history to achieve this status, leaving behind PSY's Gangnam Style.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans of BLACKPINK's Rosé were overjoyed to witness her latest milestone. As a result, her fans inundated the internet with their appreciation for the female idol and her popular song.

“That's awesome! Such a catchy tune and well-deserved recognition for both Rosé and Bruno Mars. Looking forward to more hits from them!”

Expand Tweet

Many other mixed reactions to BLACKPINK's Rosé's new milestone were seen online. While some said her song deserved the platinum status, others said Rosé's song was a smash hit.

“Platinum is well deserved.,” stated another fan.

“Wow huge congratulations to our favorite artist APT is a world smash hit,” wrote an admirer.

“I'd be AWESOME to see them perform at the Brit Awards,” stated another admirer.

Some referred to the duo as "legends," while others described the song as a "masterpiece."

“ROSÉ and Bruno Mars absolutely deserve it—'APT.' is such a masterpiece! Platinum all the way!,” stated another fan.

“Wow, 'APT.' going Platinum in the UK is huge! Congrats to ROSÉ and Bruno Mars, what a duo!,” wrote a fan.

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT. recorded many other certifications in its name

Rosé dropped her track APT. as the first pre-album release of her debut solo album, rosie. Besides the UK's BRIT certification, the song has earned some other certifications.

Earlier, in January 2025, the track was certified as Platinum in Spain for selling over 60,000 units in the country, again it turned out to be the fastest song by a K-pop act to achieve this. APT. also received Platinum status in the United States.

Since its release, APT. has also dominated the charts on Spotify, iTunes, and Billboard. In addition to this, the song also received RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Platinum certification with the sale of one million units.

Most recently, the music video of BLACKPINK's Rosé song also crossed one billion views on YouTube. In November 2024, the collaboration duet by Bruno and the K-pop artist became the fastest collaborative song to reach 300 million views on YouTube.

The first solo album of Rosé, rosie, was a comprehensive record featuring a collection of twelve songs. The other songs of this record are 3am, Number One Girl, two years, toxic till the end , drinks or coffee, Call it The End, Gameboy, Stay a little longer, Not the Same, Too Bad for Us, and Dance All Night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback