“He’s officially a numberone”— Fans react as Taxi Driver’s Lee Jee-hoon praises BLACKPINK's Rosé’s solo songs ‘Number One Girl’ and ‘APT.’ 

On February 6, 2025, South Korean actor Lee Jee-hoon appeared as a guest on the SBS Radio show, where he praised BLACKPINK's Rosé’s recent works.

The Taxi Driver actor showcased his appreciation for Rosé’s recently released solo tracks, Number One Girl and APT., both from her debut solo album rosie. He admitted that he was overwhelmed when he heard the live performance of Rosé's Number One Girl.

Jee-hoon also noted the difficulty of being a solo artist while also working in a group and complimented her single, APT., and her album. He stated that he would continue to support her going forward.

Fans of BLACKPINK's Rosé were delighted to hear Lee Jee-hoon's praise and shared their reactions online. One user on X wrote:

“omg he's officially a numberone”

Many other fans reacted to Lee Jee-hoon’s comment about BLACKPINK’s Rosé. While some emphasized Jee-hoon’s compliment as a big deal, saying that Korean actors rarely praise a K-pop artist, others said, “talent recognizes talent.”

“OMG LEE JEHOON IS A ROSÉ STAN Y'ALL HE EVEN CRIED LISTENING TO NUMBER ONE GIRL. Rosé ain’t just an idol of idols anymore—Korean actors and actresses are hyping her up too. That’s rare as hell. Actors don’t usually admiring idols like that,” a fan stated.

“Talent recognizes talent,” commented an admirer.

“he’s such a blink cuz i’ve seen him mentioning bp members lots of times fr,” wrote another fan.

“Rosé, it’s a sign for you to cast him in your next MV. I remember Lee Hi’s MV with Lee Je Hoon and Won Jin Ah, my absolute fave.,” stated another fan.

Meanwhile, some fans stated that it’s time for BLACKPINK's Rosé to release an OST for a K-drama. A few other fans stated that the actor has been a BLACKPINK fan for a long time now.

“roseanne ig its time to release one k song or ost,” stated another admirer.

“It really warms my heart whenever i see something like this.. first heard her voice in without you , i already like her in their debut era but what really closed the deal is her let it be cover, man i needed a good cry , and i did after hearing it..,” commented a fan.

“been loving this man ever since jisoo said hes her favorite actor and he has not disappointed at all since,” wrote another admirer.

BLACKPINK's Rosé’s Number One Girl and APT. belong to her album rosie

BLACKPINK's Rosé released her debut solo album, rosie, on December 6, 2024, featuring twelve songs, including Number One Girl and APT.

Rosé pre-released APT. in partnership with Bruno Mars on October 18, 2024. The song became a hit, recently surpassing one billion views on its YouTube MV.

APT. also topped Billboard, iTunes, and Spotify charts ever since it was released. Bruno and Rosé’s joint track also became the fastest collaborative track to cross 300 million views on YouTube in November 2024.

Number One Girl is the main track of BLACKPINK's Rosé’s album. This solo track also topped several charts, including MelOn, Bugs, Genie, and more. It became the fastest song by a female K-pop soloist to attain #1 in 34 countries on iTunes, surpassing her previous record of APT.

The other songs on BLACKPINK's Rosé's rosie are 3am, two years, toxic till the end, drinks or coffee, Gameboy, Not the Same, Call it The End, Stay a little longer, Too Bad for Us, and Dance All Night.

