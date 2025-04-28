Top 10 quotes from Newtopia 

The South Korean fantasy and zombie comedy drama Newtopia premiered from February 7 to March 21, 2025 at 8 pm Korean Standard Time. It featured the star-studded cast, including BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Park Jeong-min, Im Sung-jae, Hong Seo-hee, Tang Jun-sang, Lee Hak-joo, and others.

Newtopia received positive reviews from Korean Drama fans for its direction, storyline, storytelling, actors, and more. It also featured some heartfelt quotes, as mentioned below.

10 quotes from the zombie drama Newtopia

According to Asianwiki, the synopsis for the show has been provided below:

"Lee Jae-yoon (Park Jeong-min) is a soldier who joined the military later than his peers. He feels anxious about his future. His girlfriend is Kang Young-joo (Kim Ji-soo). Due to her beautiful appearance, she was called the "Goddess of the Engineering Department" in her university days. She now works as a rookie employee at a company."

The plot further reads:

"One day, an unknown virus suddenly spreads. People that get infected with the virus turn into zombies. Lee Jae-Yoon and Kang Young-Joo run toward each other in the dangerous downtown area of Seoul that is covered with zombies."

The top 10 memorable quotes of Newtopia have been listed below:

1) "Thank you for accompanying me, so that I am not lonely."

2) "Whatever happens, don't forget I'm right here if you're struggling. As always, I'll be right next to you. I'll always be waiting like a big tree that you can lean on."

3) "If you marry someone that selfish, you'll suffer for the rest of your life."

4) "If for some reason we finally broke up, I won't blame you. If you are happy, that is enough for me."

5) "Whatever happens between us, you should know you mean a lot to me. That won't change. I really want to say this."

6) "For the past 22 years, I live without a purpose, just letting life flow. Even in this ridiculous situation, I feel like I'm going to die if I don't do anything. If I had a goal, maybe I'll find a way to survive."

7) "It's one thing to wait for my discharge, but I can't expect you to wait indefinitely for me even after I leave the army. To be honest, even I'm not sure what my future will bring. So it'd be too selfish of me."

8) "I could buy you a hundred servings of tteokbokki."

9) "I've been trying to brush this all off with the excuse that love is enough. But I don't think that's fair. It's not fair to you. It's not fair to either of us."

10) "I pinched myself to see if this was a dream. This isn't a dream."

The romance and comedy drama Newtopia is available to stream on Prime Video and Coupang Play.

