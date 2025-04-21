10+ healing quotes from It's Okay to Not Be Okay

The psychological and slice-of-life drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay premiered from June 20 to August 9, 2020. The series featured a star-studded cast, including Seo Ye-ji, Oh Jung-se, and Kim Soo-hyun. It was helmed and penned by director Park Shin-woo and screenwriter Jo-yong and featured sixteen episodes. According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for the show, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, has been provided below:

"A story about a man employed in a psychiatric ward and a woman, with an antisocial personality disorder, who is a popular writer of children's books."

The series was praised for its direction, screenplay, dialogue delivery, acting, and other cinematic elements. According to Nielsen Korea, the series recorded an average nationwide TV viewership rating of 5.4%. It's Okay to Not Be Okay was the most popular show of 2020 in the romance genre on Netflix in South Korea. It was memorable for healing and soothing quotes, some of which are listed below.

10+ memorable quotes from It's Okay to Not Be Okay

16 most memorable and healing quotes from It's Okay to Not Be Okay that have resonated with the audience and are often quoted by fans include:

1) "If you want to make the people around you happy, you must find your own happiness first. Being selfish isn't always a bad thing. Try to only think about your happiness when things are too stressful."

2) "Our body is honest. When you're in physical pain, you cry. But the heart is a liar, it stays quiet even when it's hurting."

3) "Hurtful, painful memories. Memories of deep regrets. Memories of hurting others and being hurt. Memories of being abandoned. Only those with such memories buried in their hearts can become stronger, more passionate, and emotionally flexible. And only those can attain happiness. So don't forget any of it. Remember it all and overcome it. If you don't overcome it, you'll always be a kid whose soul never grows."

4) "When you're tired, get some rest. When you're sad, go ahead and cry. It's okay to take a break. Then one day, there will surely come a day when you'll be able to run again."

5) "Only those who have suffered truly understand suffering."

6) "Even the same color can take different names depending on its chroma. The same goes for human emotions. They are like a rainbow. But when they're mixed together, they turn jet black."

7) "The first step is always the hardest, but once you take your first step, things will get easier from then on."

8) "The person I like the most is myself."

9) "When you're talking about people, you should never number them like that. You can cherish and care about people in different ways."

10) "A fairy tale isn't a hallucinogen that gives us hopes and dreams. It's a stimulant that makes us face reality. The moment you realize that and accept your reality, everybody will be happy."

11) "A trauma should be faced head-on like this instead of trying to soothe it from behind."

12) "I really grew up like a princess in this castle that my dad built. The life of a princess is more difficult than you can ever imagine. The ending is the only happy part."

13) "Who cares about destiny? If someone shows up when you need them, you call that destiny?"

14) "The one who neglects and turns a blind eye to the abuse is worse than the abuser."

15) "You can never go out once you are trapped in the past because you cannot even see the door."

16) "Overspending is a sin. Make sure you don't overspend."

The slice-of-life and romance drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay is available to stream on Netflix.

