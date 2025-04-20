5 K-dramas to watch if you liked My Liberation Notes

The South Korean slice-of-life and romance drama My Liberation Notes premiered on April 9 and ran until May 29, 2022. The show featured a star-studded cast, including Kim Ji-won, Son Suk-ku, Lee Min-ki, and Lee El. It was helmed by director Kim Seok-yoon and penned by screenwriter Park Hae-young.

According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for the show reads:

"Set in Sanpo Village where more people leave than remain, the three Yeom siblings, Chang Hee, Mi Jung, and Ki Jung, wish to escape from a life rife with uncertainty."

The plot further reads:

"A mysterious man, Mr. Goo, moves into their neighborhood. He is a drunkard with the look of someone with many burdens and secrets. His cautious personality and preference for keeping to himself make him the subject of gossip. Mi Jung, the youngest and most timid Yeom sibling, decides to approach him."

If viewers like slow-paced yet intriguing and thought-provoking My Liberation Notes, which connected the deepest and darkest sufferings of humankind, they should binge-watch the following shows.

My Mister, Call It Love, and other K-dramas similar to My Liberation Notes

1) My Mister

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Prime Video

Cast: Lee Sun-kyun, IU, Park Ho-san, Song Sae-byuk, Lee Ji-ah, and Kim Young-min

The slice-of-life and psychological drama My Mister revolved around the life of a middle-aged engineer, Park Dong-hun, and a 20-year-old Lee Ji-an. Ji-an worked as a part-timer at Dong-hun's company. She was abused, had to take care of her grandmother, and paid off her family's debt.

As life threw numerous challenges, the duo shared thoughtful and meaningful conversations, which helped them heal and move forward in life.

Similar to My Liberation Notes, My Mister was created by the same screenwriter, Park Hae-young. The show touched on the vulnerabilities, scars, loneliness, suffering, and chaos of human life through the display of three siblings and an outsider.

2) Call It Love

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Disney+, and Hulu

Cast: Kim Young-kwang, Lee Sung-kyung, Sung-joon, Ahn Hee-yeon, Kim Ye-won, and others

The drama Call It Love followed the slow-burn love story of Sim U-ju and Han Dong-jin. After the former was kicked out of her residence following her father's death by the stepmother, she decided to take revenge.

With this mindset, she approached her step-mother's son, Han Dong-jin, and joined his company. However, as she saw his lonely and miserable life and had deep conversations with him, she fell for him.

Similar to My Liberation Notes, Call It Love showcased a love built on meaningful conversations, vulnerability, empathy, understanding, no expectations, and other elements. It also showcased the lives of three siblings dealing with their struggles in everyday life.

3) Be Melodramatic

Featuring Be Melodramatic cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, WeTV, and Rakuten Viki

Cast: Chun Woo-hee, Jeon Yeo-been, Han Ji-eun, Ahn Jae-hong, and Gong-myung

The comedy and slice-of-life drama Be Melodramatic follows the story of three best friends, Im Jin-joo, Lee Eun-jung, and Hwang Han-joo, dealing with different phases of their lives as they enter their 30s.

Similar to My Liberation Notes, Be Melodramatic covered the mundane aspect of protagonists with deep conversations and dialogue delivery.

4) Chocolate

Featuring Chocolate cast (Image via @Netflix website)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Yoon Kye-sang, Ha Ji-won, Jang Seung-jo, and Min Jin-woong

The romance and medical drama Chocolate showcased the poignant tale of a neurosurgeon, Lee Kang, who had a dream of becoming a chef. During childhood, Moon Cha-young met Lee Kang, and the latter cooked a meal for her.

Subsequently, Cha-young became a renowned cook after getting inspired by his cooking. Years later, they encountered each other again, where they cooked meals for the patients in the hospice ward. Subsequently, they healed their traumas.

Similar to My Liberation Notes, Chocolate featured the male and female protagonists healing each other.

5) The Light in Your Eyes

The Light In Your Eyes Cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, Hulu, and Tubi

Cast: Han Ji-min, Nam Joo-hyuk, Son Ho-jun, Ahn Nae-sang, and others

The drama The Light in Your Eyes followed the story of a 25-year-old Kim Hye-ja who used a mysterious watch to turn back time to save her father from an accident. In the process, she rewound the time multiple times and ended up being transformed into a 70-year-old.

Similar to My Liberation Notes, The Light in Your Eyes had similar concepts, such as sibling and parent relationships, ordinary problems of everyday life, and the pursuit to discover happiness.

My Liberation Notes is available to watch on Netflix and TVING.

