From Han Gong-ju to The Atypical Family: 5 projects featuring Chun Woo-hee 

Chun Woo-hee is a South Korean actress who made her acting debut in 2004 and has been managed by the agency H& Entertainment. She rose to domestic recognition after starring as a rebellious teenager in the 2011 box-office hit Sunny. The actress received critical acclaim for playing the protagonist role in the 2014 film Han Gong-ju.

Featuring Won-hee

The 37-year-old actress has been creating waves with her latest leading roles in the Netflix series The Atypical Family and The 8 Show. Chun Woo-hee has impressed the K-drama Community in the series with her versatile acting, duality, dialogue delivery, vocals, and other features.

5 projects featuring Chun Woo-hee showcasing her different sides

1) Han Gong-ju

Where to watch: Asian Crush

Han Gong-ju revolved around the painful life of Han Gong-ju, who was transferred to a home in an unfamiliar neighborhood that belonged to her former high school teacher's mother. Meanwhile, a police investigation was being conducted in a female lead's hometown, where she succumbed to the worst crimes. The film Han Gong-ju was based on the infamous events of the Miryang Gang R*pe case that occurred in 2004.

Chun Woo-hee chronicled the character of Han Gong-ju and showcased the suffering of a person who was not only the victim of severe crimes but also the malicious judgments of society. She also won the Best New Actress Award for her role in the film at the 51st Baeksang Arts Awards.

2) Be Melodramatic

Where to watch: WeTV, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Apple TV and Viki

The romantic comedy Be Melodramatic delved into the ordinary lives of three middle-aged best friends with different careers. A writer, documentary filmmaker, and singer-mother showcased how they helped each other during challenging circumstances and led a troubled yet entertaining life.

Chun Woo-hee chronicled the character of Lim Jin-joo, who was a drama series writer. After seven years of relationship, she broke up with her boyfriend, Kim Hwan-dong. Through her character, the actress depicted the ups and downs faced by a rookie drama screenwriter in the Entertainment industry.

3) Delightfully Deceitful

Where to watch: TVING

The revenge drama Delightfully Deceitful revolved around the story of a man and woman with completely different personalities joining hands to take revenge and work toward a single goal. A female scam artist was falsely implicated on the charges that she murdered her unaffectionate parents. However, an empathetic lawyer freed her from false accusations after ten years.

Chun Woo-hee played the character of Lee Ro-woon, who lacked sympathy for others due to the surroundings in which she grew up. Through the portrayal of Lee Ro-woon, the actress showcased an apathetic and cold side, showing her duality as an artist.

4) The 8 Show

Where to watch: Netflix

The 8 Show still cut featuring Woo-hee

Adapted from the webtoon Money Game and Pie Game, the drama The 8 Show revolved around the miserable lives of eight people who take part in a unique game that would transform their lives for the better. To survive in the game, a player had to spend time earning ample money. However, as the game began, it became more harsher and darker.

Chun Woo-hee breathed life into the character of an eccentric artist, Song Se-ra, who lived on the 8th floor of the game show. Due to her position, she enjoyed multiple privileges. However, her character is more of an antagonistic nature and showcases the evil side of the upper section of society.

Through Song Se-ra, Chun Woo-hee successfully showcased her villainous and eccentric side to the viewers, who were left speechless by her performance.

5) The Atypical Family

Where to watch: Netflix

Won-hee shares pictures from the filming set of The Atypical Family

The fantasy and romance drama The Atypical Family revolved around Bok Gwi-ju and his family losing their superpower due to modern lifestyle diseases. However, they felt a massive transformation in their lives as Do Da-hae entered Bok's family with ill intentions, and to do so, she needed to marry Bok Gwi-ju (Jang Ki-yong).

Chun Woo-hee played the role of Do Da-hae in the series, who had to lead a life of scammer due to the debt taken by her late father. Working under a female gangster, she approached Bok Gwi-ju, intending to acquire his property. However, after getting acquainted with his superpower and spending time with him, she developed feelings for Bok Gwi-ju.

At the time of writing, the drama has only two episodes left, and Chun Woo-hee presents a different side of her, where she turns soft after falling in love with Bok Gwi-ju in The Atypical Family.

The K-drama Community could watch other projects of Chun Woo-hee, including Prominent Woman, Argon, Unlocked, Rustle, Anchor, Waiting for Rain, Idol, Girls on Top, One Day, The Beauty Inside, and others.