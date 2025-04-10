Showbox confirms Cha Eun-woo, Kim Young-kwang, and Kang Ha-neul have started filming for 'First Ride'

On April 10, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Seoul Newsis reported that Cha Eun-woo, Kim Young-kwang, Kang Ha-neul, Kang Young-seok, and others have begun filming the upcoming film First Ride. Showbox has confirmed that the star-studded cast commenced shooting on March 21, 2025. According to Mydramalist, the official synopsis for the show is provided below:

Ad

"Depicts the story of childhood friends who embark on a long-awaited trip and are caught up in chaotic events and adventures. Four men with different personalities and occupations save up money to achieve their goal of "going overseas and have fun,”, which they have dreamed of since their school days."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cha Eun-woo had a dream of becoming a music festival DJ in the upcoming film First Ride

According to the publication,Cha Eun-woo would portray an ambitious character, Yeon-min, who dreams of becoming a music festival DJ. In First Ride, Kang Ha-neul chronicles the role of an elite individual who has achieved the highest level of perfectionism in all aspects of life, including appearance, academics, and family care.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kim Young-kwang would breathe life into the character of Do-jin. He had a dream of becoming a basketball player. However, after meeting Yeon-min, he changed his life goal and decided to pursue something else. Kang Young-seok would play the role of Geum-bok, who deviated from the ordinary way of living. She chose to become a religious person at an earlier age.

Ad

Han sun-hwa will portray the highly motivated character Ok-sim, who aims to conquer and achieve everything she desires. The upcoming comedy-adventure film First Ride will be directed by Nam Dae-jung, known for his work on shows like Love Reset, Homme Fatale, and The Last Ride.

In recent news, Kang Ha-neul appeared as player No.388, also known as Kang Dae-ho, in Squid Game season 3. He received acclaim for his outstanding performance in the Netflix series and has also been confirmed to star in the show Tastefully Yours.

Ad

Ad

Kim Young-kwang was reportedly confirmed to appear in the upcoming dramas Trigger, Eun Soo Good Day, and Mission 2: Possible. Cha Eun-woo recently featured in A Good Day to Be Dog and Wonderful Day, and he has been confirmed to appear in the forthcoming series The Wonder Fools.

Kang Young-seok recently starred in the zombie-themed romance drama Newtopia alongside BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jeong-min, and he has been confirmed to appear as a supporting character in the series Reverse. Meanwhile, Han Sun-hwa played one of the protagonist roles in My Sweet Mobster.

It should be noted that the release date for First Ride has not yet been revealed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More