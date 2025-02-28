  • home icon
  "Talented icons looking flawless"- Fans swoon over IU's Instagram update featuring Cha Eun-woo

"Talented icons looking flawless"- Fans swoon over IU's Instagram update featuring Cha Eun-woo

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Feb 28, 2025 18:30 GMT
Fans swoon over IU
Fans swoon over IU's Instagram update featuring Cha Eun-woo (Image via Instagram/@dlwlrma)

On February 28, 2025, the South Korean actress and singer IU shared an Instagram update featuring Cha Eun-woo, leaving the internet into a meltdown.

The female artist dropped 10 images in a carousel post showcasing her latest collaboration with the jewelry brand Chaumet. There, she revealed a high-definition picture with My ID Is Gangnam Beauty actor, followed by behind-the-scenes images.

In the first pictorial, the duo donned denim from head to toe, flaunting accessories from the Bee De Chaumet collection. Meanwhile, in the second image, the duo showcased their chemistry as they posed for the latest campaign. They were seated on a couch, with IU placing her hands on Cha Eun-woo.

Subsequently, the female artist's latest Instagram post with Cha Eun-woo circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over the duo's visuals. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Cha Eunwoo and IU—two stunning, talented icons looking flawless, no edits needed!!!"
The fandom praised Cha Eun-woo and IU's onscreen visuals. Many also noted that they were elated to see them sharing each other's photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

"IU and Eunwoo's friendship is goals!" a fan reacted.
"Cha Eunwoo and IU for the Chaumet Bee Collection Two absolutely lethal face cards!!" a fan shared.
"I cannot tell you how long I have waited for Cha Eunwoo and IU to acknowledge each other’s existence Thank you, Chaumet!" a fan commented.
The fandom stated that the duo's latest campaign for Chaumet was breathtaking.

"Knetz discussing IU & Cha Eunwoo s hand size difference , their never ending obsession with iu s smoll hands," a user reacted.
"Iu and Cha eunwoo together in 2025 in one frame," a user shared.
"These campaign shots are absolutely breathtaking Cha Eunwoo and IU exude such effortless elegance and chemistry it's almost unfair how good they look together . The denim styling gives off a chic, modern vibe while still letting the Chaumet Bee My Love jewelry shine," a user mentioned.
More about Cha Eun-woo and IU's recent activities

The South Korean female idol and actress IU will be making her drama comeback with the Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines. She will be acting alongside actor Park Bo-gum.

The 16-episode show has been helmed and penned by director Kim Won-suk and screenwriter Lim Sang-choon respectively. It is slated to premiere on March 7, 2025, on Netflix. According to IMDb, the official synopsis for the show has been provided below:

"A drama that tells the adventure-filled life of the rebellious Ae-soon and cast-iron man Gwan-sik, both born in Jeju in the 1950s."

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo was featured in the thriller drama Wonderful World alongside veteran actress Kim Nam-joo, Kim Kang-woo, Im Se-mi, and Won Mi-kyung.

IU was confirmed for the upcoming drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince alongside Byeon Woo-seok.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
