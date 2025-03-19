Newtopia bags #1 spot for second consecutive week in recognition and audience interest according to new Consumer Insight report

The ongoing zombie and romance drama Newtopia has spent its second consecutive week at the No. 1 spot on the OTT Content Viewer Evaluation Report. The report, published by Consumer Insight during the fourth week of February 2025, highlighted that the series drew attention due to audience interest, with viewers tuning in primarily for its "interesting story."

Previously, the series ranked first in the first week of February, based on the OTT Content Viewer Evaluation Report released by Consumer Insight on February 6, 2025. Before its release, it generated excitement on social media, and consequently, it maintained the leading position in terms of awareness and viewing intent.

Newtopia ranked at the No.7 position on the global Prime Video chart

Newtopia ranked No. 7 on the Global Prime Video Chart on March 17 and 18, 2025, beating The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Summer I Turned Pretty. The series achieved the highest cumulative viewership of any Coupang Play series of all time, according to K-pop Charts.

Adapted from author Han Sang-woon's work Influenza, Newtopia tells the story of a soldier named Jae-yun, who had to break up with his girlfriend, Yeong-ju, for an unexpected reason. After their separation, the country faced a zombie outbreak. In the midst of this crisis, the couple realized their love for each other. They ran toward each other to reunite.

Park Jeong-min portrays Jae-yun, who enlisted for mandatory military service at the age of 26 in Newtopia. He served in alternative defense industry roles. While battling zombies, he became a better version of himself and emerged as the leader of his squad.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo plays a rookie, Yeong-ju, who struggles to cope with society. At first, she finds it difficult to comprehend her emotions after the breakup. Ultimately, she decides to meet her boyfriend during the zombie outbreak.

Other cast members include Im Sung-jae, Kim Joon-han, Kang Young-seok, Lee Hak-joo, and Tang Jun-sang. The series is directed by Yoon Sung-hyun and written by Kwon Gwi-deok.

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jisoo has been confirmed to star in the upcoming romantic comedy-drama Boyfriend on Demand. She will act alongside Seo In-guk. The duo has been busy filming the show, which is set to be released in 2026.

