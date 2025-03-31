5 K-dramas to watch if you loved Newtopia

The South Korean fantasy and romance K-drama Newtopia featured a star-studded cast, including BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Park Jeong-min, Im Sung-jae, Hong Seo-hee, Tang Jun-sang, Lee Hak-joo, Kim Jun-han, and others. It was helmed and penned by the director and screenwriter, Yoon Sung-hyun and Han Jin-won, respectively.

The drama was centered around a couple who had recently had a break-up. However, they decided to meet each other following the outbreak of the zombie apocalypse in South Korea. It has been adapted from the novel Influenza, authored by Han Sang-woon.

As the zombie-themed drama concluded last week, the viewers could dig into the below-mentioned series, which would light up their atmosphere with unique storylines, actors, cinematography, background music, and much more.

5 K-dramas to watch after Newtopia

1) Kingdom season one and two

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, Bae Doo-na, Kim Sung-kyu, Kim Chan-yi, and Kim Sang-ho

The violent series Kingdom followed the story of the Crown Prince and his guard, Moo-young, embarking on a journey to search for the last physician who treated their father. His father, Joseon King, succumbed to death due to smallpox.

Subsequently, the Chief State Councillor declared the Crown Prince a traitor. However, the situation took a drastic turn when a mysterious disease plagued the entire nation, and people started turning into zombies.

2) Duty After School: Part 1 and Part 2

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Shin Hyun-soo, Lee Soon-won, Kim Ki-hae, Choi Moon-hee, Kim Su-gyeom, Lee Yeon, and others

The K-drama Duty After School followed the story of high school students at Sungjin High School who were compelled to join the military force to fight the ongoing invasion of the Earth. They were promised compensation of extra points for their upcoming exam in return for their service. The series was adapted from a webtoon of the same name, authored by Han II-kwon.

3) Zombie Detective

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Choi Jin-hyuk, Park Ju-hyun, Tae Hang-ho, Lee Joong-ok, Ahn Se-ha, and Hwang Bo-ra

The K-drama Zombie Detective followed the story of Moo Young, who was reincarnated after consuming illegal medical waste. However, he lost all of his memories and turned into a harmless zombie. Subsequently, he became a private investigator who had the expertise in discovering missing bodies.

He joined hands with an ambitious and angry TV writer, Sun-ji. He hired her as a part-time assistant. She also helped him discover his lost memories as they went on solving crime cases.

4) All of Us Are Dead

Featuring All Of Us Are Dead Cast (Image via @yooncy1/Instagram)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Lomon, Cho Yi-hyun, Yoo In-soo, and Kim Byung-chul

The K-drama All Of Us Are Dead has been adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Joo Dong-geun. The series followed the story of a high school ground that emerged as a ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. The students joined hands, which further deepened their friendship to fight the transformed individuals.

5) Happiness

Featuring Park Hyung-sik (Image via @phs116/Instagram)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, and TVING

Cast: Han Hyo-joo, Park Hyung-shik, Jo Woo-jin, Lee Jin-hyuk, Park Joo-hee, and Baek Hyun-jin

The K-drama Happiness follows the story of a special agent, Yun Sae-bom, who has the opportunity to reside in a new apartment. It was specially arranged by the government in a coveted apartment. However, she was required to be married at that time. Hence, she persuaded her best friend, Jung I-hyeon, to pretend that they were married.

As they moved into the new apartment, the city was gripped by the dissemination of a new virus.

The K-dramas and K-movies, including Exit, The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale, The Flu, Family Matters, #Cold Game, and others, could be binge-watched if viewers loved Newtopia.

