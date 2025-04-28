5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Yumi's Cells

The 2021 South Korean psychological and romance K-drama Yumi's Cells premiered from September 17, 2021, to July 22, 2022, featuring two seasons and twenty-eight episodes. It featured a star-studded cast, including Kim Go-eun, Ahn Bo-hyun, and Park Jin-young. It was helmed by director Lee Sang-yeob and penned by screenwriters Kim Kyung-ran and Kim Yoon-joo.

The logline for Yumi's Cells is,

"The story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi-from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action."

For those unversed, Studio Dragon revealed on March 31, 2025, that they would be producing Yumi's Cells season 3. It was also reported that they offered Kim Go-eun to reprise her role as Yumi in the upcoming installment. While waiting for the forthcoming series, the viewers could binge-watch K-dramas similar to it.

Marry My Husband, Because This Is My First Life, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Yumi's Cells

1) Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband is based on a web novel of the same name. (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Where to watch: Apple TV, TVING, and Prime Video

Cast: Park Min-young, Na In-woo, Lee Yi-kyung, Song Ha-yoon, Lee Gi-kwang, and Gong Min-jung

The comedy and fantasy K-drama Marry My Husband showcased the story of Kang Ji-won whose world fell apart after discovering that her significant other had an affair with her best friend. Subsequently, she was murdered at the hands of her husband. Later, she was transported ten years back, where she was given a chance to change her destiny. The series was adapted from the web novel of the same name, authored by Seong So-jak.

2) Because This Is My First Life

Because This Is My First Life stars Lee Min-ki and Jung So-min (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, WeTV, Viki, and Tubi

Cast: Jung So-min, Lee Min-ki, Esom, Park Byung-eun, Kim Ga-eun, and Kim Min-seok

The slice-of-life K-drama Because This Is My First Life revolved around the life of an aspiring and struggling writer who wanted to pen scripts for a series. However, city life broke her down with its harsh reality and cold people. Subsequently, she met a man who had no desire to love someone due to past traumatic experiences. They entered into a contract marriage where they would share the expenses of life.

3) Extraordinary You

Extraordinary You is based on the webtoon named July Found by Chance. (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: WeTV and Rakuten Viki

Cast: Kim Hye-yoon, Rowoon, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Na-eun, Kim Young-dae, and Jung Gun-joo

The K-drama Extraordinary You was adapted from the webtoon titled July Found by Chance, authored by Moo Ryoo. The series revolved around a seventeen-year-old Eun Dan-O who discovered that she was an extra webtoon character. She realized she was nothing but a puppet created by an author. Later, she met another student with whom she decided to change her fate.

4) W

W stars Lee Jong-suk and Han Hyo-joo in lead roles. (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, and iflix

Cast: Lee Jong-suk, Kim Eui-sung, Lee Tae-hwan, Jung Eugene, Lee Si-eon, and others

The romance and fantasy K-drama W revolved around cardiothoracic surgeon O Yeon-ju, who found her father, O Seong-mu, missing one day. He was working on the last chapter of his webtoon at that time. Subsequently, she visited her father's office, where she accidentally touched the monitor of his computer. She was pulled into the world of Webtoon, where she met its main protagonist, Kang-cheol. She realized that she could enter and leave the place depending on his feelings.

5) Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a remake of 2004 South Korean film Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong.

Where to watch: Netflix and TVING

Cast: Shin Min-ah, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sang-yi, In Gyo-jin, and Lee Bong-ryun

The romance and slice-of-life K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha revolved around the love story of a bossy dentist, Yoon Hye-jin, and a nonchalant jack of all trades, Hong Do-sik. Following the migration of the dentist to a seaside village Gongjin, she met Do-sik, who changed her life for the better.

Yumi's Cells is available to watch on streaming platforms, including Rakuten Viki and Prime Video.

