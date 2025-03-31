Top 20 quotes from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

The slice-of-life and romance drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha premiered from August 28 to October 17, 2021. It featured a star-studded cast, including Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sang-yi, Gong Min-jeung, Seo Sang-won, Woo Mi-hwa, and others. It was helmed by the director Yoo Je-wan and Kwon Yong-il, respectively. The series was penned by screenwriter Shin Ha-eun.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was a remake of the 2004 South Korean movie Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong. The series featured sixteen episodes. Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a played the characters of Hong Du-sik and Yoon Hye-jin, respectively. It followed a unique love story between the two very different people.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha showcased how a dentist established a clinic in the seaside village of Gongjin. In Gongjin, she met an ordinary worker who was a jack-of-all-trades. Subsequently, they learned many meaningful things from each other, and love bloomed.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is famous among viewers for its cinematography and dialogue delivery. Some unforgettable quotes from the show are listed below.

20 famous quotes from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was a commercial hit show and received favorable ratings from the viewers. It emerged as the highest-rated drama in cable television history. The show was ranked first place during the first eight weeks of its premiere. It received 12.655% nationwide viewership ratings and garnered over 3.2 million views.

The 20 famous quotes of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha that pulled the heartstrings of viewers are:

1) "Money and success aren't the only valuable things in life but happiness, self-contentment, world peace, and love."

2) "No matter how hard life gets, you should eat."

3) "It's good to see you smile. Keep smiling. Don't think twice about whether or not you should smile or be happy. Don't think too much. Just smile."

4) "Carry on with your life. Not for me, but for yourself."

5) "You can cry if you want. It must have been so hard for you. You must have hidden the pain deep down. You have been holding onto such a burden. You can be sad when you are with me. You can show me your pain. You can cry."

6) "Work is hard. But what's even harder is people."

7) "Look around you closely and you'll realize that you're surrounded by many precious things. Everyday is full of so much excitement as if I'm going on a picnic the next day."

8) "How you help others is admirable, but you must live your own life, too. Eat a lot of good food and be happy. You deserve it."

9) "Your body recovers after resting, but your heart doesn't. The wound must've festered, or the heart must have rotted because I feel all mushy inside."

10) "What may be easy for one person can be something difficult for another."

11) "It's better to talk about it. If you keep bottling up your emotions, you'll get sick."

12) "Life isn't so fair for all of us. Some spend their whole lives on unpaved roads while some run at full speed only to reach the edge of a cliff."

13) "It's sad how your birthday gets erased after you die, and the only the day you died remains."

14) "You're bound to meet unexpected situations in life. Even if you use an umbrella, you'll end up getting drenched. Just put your hands up and welcome the rain."

15) "Stop thinking and forget about it. What's done is done. Just press delete, forget about everything, and feel at ease."

16) "People should live among other people. Life may seem like a burden to you at times, but if you choose to be among others, someone will carry you on their back."

17) "You said that the best thing a parent can do for their child is staying healthy. It's the same with parents. It tears our hearts out when our children are in pain."

18) "You don't realize your own feelings until they're seen from a distance."

19) "Life may seem so long, but it really isn't. Throw away unnecessary thoughts and be honest with yourself."

20) "Love shouldn't be about weighing things. It's all about what's in your heart."

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is available to watch on the American streaming platform Netflix.

