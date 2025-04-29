5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Heavenly Ever After

Heavenly Ever After is an ongoing fantasy and slice-of-life K-drama featuring a star-studded cast, including Kim Hye-ja, Son Suk-ku, Han Ji-min, Lee Jung-eun, Chun Ho-jin, and Ryu Deok-hwan. It has been helmed by director Kim Sok-yun and penned by screenwriters Lee Nam-kyu and Kim Su-jin. According to Netflix, the official synopsis for the series has been provided below:

Ad

"After life's ups and downs, a loving couple separated by death reunites in Heaven — only to discover he's in his thirties while she's in her eighties."

Ad

Trending

So far, four episodes of Heavenly Ever After have aired, and the series has already gained popularity due to its unique storyline and onscreen chemistry.

Fans who enjoy Heavenly Ever After can watch other K-dramas similar to it, like The Light in Your Eyes and May I Help You, among others, while waiting for the new episodes.

Disclaimer: All opinions belong solely to the author.

The Light in Your Eyes, May I Help You, Our Blues, and other K-dramas like Heavenly Ever After

1) The Light in Your Eyes

Ad

Featuring The Light in Your Eyes Cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten Viki, The Roku Channel, Kocowa

Ad

Cast: Kim Hye-ja, Han Ji-min, Nam Joo-hyuk

The Light in Your Eyes is a romance and fantasy K-drama. It depicts the story of Kim Hye-ja, who uses a special watch to turn back time to prevent her father from dying. As a price for turning back time, every time she does so, she ages. Due to this, she becomes an old lady and later reunites with her friend Lee Joon-ha, who understands her better than anyone.

Ad

2) May I Help You?

May I Help You? cast (Image via Apple TV)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Kocowa

Ad

Cast: Lee Hye-ri, Lee Jun-young, Song Duk-ho, Tae In-ho, Lee Kyu-han, Oh Dae-hwan, and others

The fantasy and slice-of-life K-drama May I Help You? follows the story of a female funeral director, Baek Dong-joo, who discovers a strange secret about herself. She can temporarily bring the dead back to life by placing her hands on them. As a result, she has to help those who have passed to avoid bad luck. However, she runs away from the job. As the situation gets worse, she returns and decides to complete 21 wishes to put an end to the curse.

Ad

3) Our Blues

Featuring Our Blues cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix, The Roku Channel

Ad

Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min

The omnibus-style slice-of-life K-drama follows the story of different characters, including Lee Dong-seok, Park Jung-joon, Jung Eun-hee, and others. The series revolves around these characters doing different jobs on an island and learning through the uncertainties of life. It delves into their relationships, personal struggles, and healing journeys.

4) Tomorrow

Featuring Tomorrow cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Cast: Kim Hee-sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo-hyuk, Yun Ji-on, Kim Hae-sook

The drama follows the story of a job-seeker, Choi Joon-woong, who finds it hard to get a job. One day, he tries to save the life of an unidentified man who is on the verge of committing suicide. However, the situation turns against him, and he slips into a coma. After waking up, he discovers that he is in the company of grim reapers and assigned to the crisis management team.

Ad

5) Miss Night and Day

Featuring Miss Night and Day cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Cast: Jung Eun-ji, Lee Jung-eun, Choi Jin-hyuk, Baek Seo-hoo

The fantasy and comedy K-drama Miss Night and Day features the story of a woman in her 20s, Lee Mi-jin, who is tired of doing multiple part-time jobs while also preparing for the civil service examination. One day, she gets into an incident and starts experiencing rapid aging. During the night, she has to live as a 50-year-old, and in the morning, she is transformed back into her real, younger self.

Ad

The K-drama Heavenly Ever After is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More