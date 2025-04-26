 "I love this part"- Fans react as BTS' Jin disguises himself as the 2nd alien during Lightclub at Coldplay's latest concert   

On April 25, 2025, BTS' Jin disguised himself as the second alien during the Lightclub performance at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World concert held at Goyang Stadium, 1601 Jungang-ro, Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. He also grooved during the Breakaway, wearing Jonny's alien mask with Chris Martin. He also performed My Universe with the band.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, multiple videos from the concert circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement and became emotional. Enthusiastically, an X user tweeted:

"Seokjin disguised himself as the 2nd alien during Lightclub and danced during Breakaway wearing Jonny’s alien mask You guys saw this live?? so lucky. i love this part in their concert."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated they could recognize the way BTS' Jin closed his hands during the performance. They found him disguised as an alien for Coldplay's performance both funny and adorable.

"Noticed the closed hands since ARMY can even recognize his fingers,"- a fan reacted.

"This is so funny and cool Seokjin never disappoints me,"- a fan shared.

"he dances in such a cute way i can’t handle him my heartt,"- a fan commented.

Ad

The internet users added that they loved BTS' Jin's interaction with Coldplay.

"he will never stop being cute. Them together is so much fun n happiness,"- a user reacted.

"I love Jin with Coldplay. Everyone is indeed an alien somewhere,"- a user mentioned.

"I would've guessed this was Jin just from those legs,"- a user commented.

Ad

BTS' Jin would release his second solo album, Echo, in May

On April 14, BigHit Music officially announced through a press release shared on the South Korean social media platform Weverse that they would drop BTS' Jin's second solo album, Echo. The agency mentioned in the press release:

"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound."

Ad

The record will feature seven tracks, including Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. YENA), Rope It, A Journey With Clouds, Background, and To me today.

For those unversed, Coldplay and BTS released their collaborative track My Universe on September 24, 2021, through Parlophone and Atlantic. It served as the second official single from the band's ninth studio album Music of the Spheres. The track charted at the number one place on the Billboard Hot 100.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More