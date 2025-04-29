The upcoming comedy and romance K-drama "Tastefully Yours" features a star-studded cast, including Kang Ha-neul, Go Min-si, Kim Shin-rok, Yoo Soo-bin, and Bae Na-ra. The series will premiere from May 12, 2025, to June 9, 2025. It has been helmed by director Park Dhan-hee and penned by screenwriter Jung Soo-yoon, respectively.

The story will follow the successors of the large food company Han Beom-u and a devoted chef, Mo Yeon-u. The former owned the best fine-dining restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, while the latter was obsessed with taste and operated a one-table restaurant in a remote corner of the countryside.

Eventually, they met, helping each other grow and falling in love. While waiting for "Tastefully Yours," viewers can binge-watch similar series.

Chocolate, Pasta, and K-dramas to watch while waiting for Tastefully Yours

1) Chocolate

Featuring Chocolate Cast (Image via Netflix website)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Yoon Kye-sang, Han Ji-won, Jang Seung-jo, Min Jin-woong, and Kang Boo-ja

The life and medical K-drama Chocolate revolved around the main protagonist, who wanted to become a chef but ended up as a neurosurgeon. Once, he fed a little girl one of his delicious dishes. This act inspired the female protagonist to become a cook. Years later, she emerged as one of the most successful chefs and encountered the male protagonist at a hospice ward. There, they cooked food together and healed their broken hearts.

2) Pasta

Where to watch: Netflix and Kocowa

Cast: Lee Sun-kyun, Gong Hyo-jin, Alex, Lee Ha-nee, Choi Shang, and others

The 2010 comedy and romance K-drama "Pasta" followed the story of an aspiring young woman who wanted to become a talented and acclaimed chef. However, her dreams were disrupted by a new chef who fired every female employee from her workplace. Determined to keep her position, she decided to learn everything from the new expert.

3) Chicken Nugget

Featuring Kim Yoo-jung (Image via @you_are_love/Instagram)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong, and Kim You-jung

The comedy and romance K-drama Chicken Nugget follows the story of a beautiful young girl, Choi Min-ah, who transforms into fried chicken after entering a strange machine. Subsequently, her father and an intern embark on a hilarious journey to retrieve her from lost space. It was adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Park Ji-dok.

4) Devilish Joy

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, and Prime Video

Cast: Choi Jin-hyuk, Song Ha-yoon, Lee Ho-won, Lee Ju-yeon, and Lee Soo-ji

Devilish Joy follows the story of a successor to the Sunwoo Company, Gong Ma-sung, who suffers from short-term memory loss after a car accident. As a result, he must jot down what happens to him each day and memorize it the next. Eventually, he meets Joo Gi-bbeum, a former popular actress. The duo ultimately falls in love with each other.

The ten-episode series Tastefully Yours will be available to stream on Netflix.

