Tastefully Yours episodes 1-2 recap: Beom-woo and Yeon-joo’s culinary feud begins with a stolen recipe and ends in chaos

On May 12, 2025, Tastefully Yours, starring Kang Ha-neul and Go Min-si, was released on Netflix. Set in South Korea, the show revolves around a food empire heir, Han Beom-woo, and a countryside cook, Mo Yeon-joo, who unexpectedly team up to run a local eatery in Jeonju.

Episode 1 kicks off by spotlighting Hansang Group, a major name in the restaurant scene. At the center is Han Beom-woo (played by Kang Ha-neul), a sharp and distant director known for his strict work ethic.

Kang Ha-neul in Tastefully Yours (Image via Instagram/@channel.ena.d)

Early on, a protester publicly accuses him of stealing recipes, holding signs outside the office. Later, when a junior staffer fails to secure a well-known abalone restaurant, Beom-woo steps in personally.

He visits the restaurant owner and corners him with a threat to push the deal through. Beom-woo warns the man that his gambling activities could be exposed and urges him to get his mother to agree to the sale in Tastefully Yours.

Tastefully Yours episode 1: Beom-woo's Neobiani dreams crushed by menu clash

In episode 1 of Tastefully Yours, Han Beom-woo stops by Motto, one of Hansang's high-end restaurants, to check in on its new menu. Head Chef Jang Young-hye (Hong Hwa-yeon) is in the middle of giving a media interview, but Beom-woo interrupts to question her delay in finalizing the main course, truffle neobiani.

When she talks about creative freedom, he dismisses it, insisting she stick to the recipes he's gathered from various regions. He demands to deliver a menu that earns the restaurant three stars.

Back at Hansang's headquarters, viewers meet Han Sun-woo (Bae Na-ra), Beom-woo's brother and rival, who runs La Lecel. Their mother, the company's chairwoman, makes it clear over dinner that whichever of her sons secures three stars first will take over Hansang.

She even fires her chef mid-meal for a culinary slip, setting a tone of zero tolerance. The next day, Beom-woo returns to Motto. After spending over a month perfecting it, Chef Young-hye finally presents the truffle Neobiani dish.

He approves it for launch until a junior staffer uncovers a problem. Another restaurant in Jeonju, a small town in Jeollabuk-do, already serves the same truffle, Neobiani. Since Motto markets itself on exclusive dishes, this discovery threatens their entire concept in Tastefully Yours.

Beom-woo meets Mo Yeon-joo in Tastefully Yours episode 1

Go Min-si in Tastefully Yours (Image via Instagram/@channel.ena.d)

Tastefully Yours continues with Beom-woo heading to Jeonju to personally investigate a restaurant serving a dish similar to Motto's new truffle Neobiani. After a long trip, he reaches a modest eatery with a signboard reading "Jung Jae."

Outside, he steps onto a garden patch and is met by a woman wielding a knife after he accidentally tramples her cabbages. He slips during the encounter and later learns she owns the place.

He introduces himself as Hansang's director and hands over his business card, hoping to discuss the overlapping dish. Inside, the woman, named Mo Yeon-joo (Go Min-si), responds with minimal interest.

She tells him the dish isn't Neobiani but Seopsanjeok. When he asks her to cook it, she declines, stating she doesn't have the required cut of meat, which is beef rump sourced specifically from Mawon Farm.

Beom-woo attempts to find the ingredient himself, but the local butcher laughs off his request for Mawon Farm beef. Unsure what to buy, he purchases multiple types of beef rump instead.

At the same time, Yeon-joo heads out to collect eggs. The local poultry keeper mentions his wife is unwell, so she enters the coop herself and collects eggs amid a group of loud chickens.

Later, Beom-woo returns to the eatery with several packages of beef, most labeled with Mawon Farm stickers. Yeon-joo spots the counterfeit labels but finds one authentic cut. She agrees to prepare the dish.

Afterward, she leads Beom-woo into the mountains to forage for a specific type of mushroom needed for the meal in Tastefully Yours.

Tastefully Yours episode 1: Sun-woo secretly sabotages Beom-woo to take over Motto

As soon as they return from the mountains, Yeon-joo begins preparing the dish in her kitchen in Tastefully Yours. While waiting, Beom-woo tastes her cabbage kimchi left nearby and is momentarily reminded of his grandmother.

Once the dish is ready, Yeon-joo presents it to him. Beom-woo looks at it, pays her, and walks out. But moments later, hunger catches up, and he returns for a bite. Upon tasting it, he realizes the truffle Seopsanjeok differs noticeably from Motto's version, despite the visual similarity.

Impressed by the flavour, he expresses interest in buying her restaurant. Yeon-joo declines the offer immediately. She says people focused on profits don't understand the heart behind cooking.

Beom-woo replies that passion alone isn't enough to keep a kitchen running without funds. Yeon-joo's property owner stops by the following day and informs her she has one month to settle her pending rent.

Meanwhile, Beom-woo is informed that the man he threatened earlier over gambling has attempted to take his own life and is now hospitalised. Also, Beom-woo has been formally removed from his role as director at Hansang. Instead of resisting, he visits the hospital to extend an apology.

While there, he overhears the patient speaking with Han Sun-woo (Beom-woo's brother), who reveals the incident wasn't a suicide attempt but a side effect of free vitamin samples.

Beom-woo realises Sun-woo orchestrated the situation. He immediately contacts their mother to report the setup. However, she appears indifferent and tells him that Sun-woo will oversee Motto now.

She advises Beom-woo to pursue another path to prove himself. The first episode of Tastefully Yours closes with Beom-woo arriving at Yeon-joo's door, asking to speak with her.

Beom-woo signs up as a temporary manager at Yeon-joo's Jung Jae in Tastefully Yours episode 2

Go Min-si and Kang Ha-neul in Tastefully Yours (Image via Instagram/@channel.ena.d)

Tastefully Yours' episode 2 starts with Yeon-joo shivering outside Jung Jae's as her landlord shows the place. Now, Yeon-joo handles daily chores while Beom-woo sits at the dining table.

He brings up her rent and offers to cover it. He then pulls out a document and asks her to sign it, but she rips it up. However, Beom-woo has brought multiple copies, so he takes another one.

Yeon-joo turns down the acquisition offer. Instead, she proposes that if he wants to invest, he should do it the right way by working in her restaurant first.

Meanwhile, Beom-woo receives a text that funding for their business in Seoul is about to be pulled in a few days. So, he needs a fast fix. Beom-woo quickly drafts a contract, which says that he'll manage the restaurant's finances for one month as a temporary manager.

The deal is open for renegotiation. He promises to invest personally if the debts are cleared within the month. Before signing, Yeon-joo adds a clause that he must not interfere in anything else. With this, they both sign the document.

Later, Beom-woo is seen driving and requesting resumes of skilled sous chefs to someone on call as he plans to borrow their recipes and take Jung Jae to three-star status.

Meanwhile, Yeon-joo meets Seongnim's vegetable store owner, who hands her a package. Beom-woo spots them and, after a brief argument, snatches it. It turns out to be homemade chili powder. The person takes it back when she can't pay.

Back home, Yeon-joo burst into tears as she wanted that chili powder because it was completely homegrown. Meanwhile, Beom-woo suggests remodeling the restaurant, but she refuses and heads to the market to buy balloon flower roots.

There, Yeon-joo runs into Jin Myung-sook and asks for castor leaves. They're out of stock, so she settles for taro leaves instead. At home, Beom-woo screens chef candidates.

Yeon-joo returns with Myung-sook (who's got 15 years of experience), who offers to help in the kitchen and front-of-house. Outside, Yeon-joo and Beom-woo argue again over the renovation plan. He insists he'll bring in top-quality tables the next day in Tastefully Yours.

Tastefully Yours episode 2: Beom-woo and Myung-sook make amends and work together for Jung Jae

In Tastefully Yours episode 2, Beom-woo checks into Maybe Hotel. However, he gets hit with bad news that his company cards are frozen, his reserve fund is now under finance control, and his car has been repossessed.

Soon, Beom-woo watches his ride get taken away right outside. He then heads to Baeksu Inn. He tries to trade a limited edition watch for a room, but the front desk denies it. Eventually, he offers up his designer jacket and scores an average room.

Later in the room, Yeon-joo's words about buying restaurant tables echo in his head. The next day, he shows up with tables, paid for by selling his watches. He starts promoting Jung Jae online. Most people ignore his invitation.

At the restaurant, two guests show up. Beom-woo says they can pay after eating. His logic is that post-meal payments lead to bigger orders. However, Myung-sook insists that advance payments speed up turnover.

Meanwhile, an influencer with 1.3 million followers replies to a shoutout. She said that the truffle dish isn't her thing, but she's open to food with visually appealing plating.

As Beom-woo and Yeon-joo debate the menu, Myung-sook accidentally drops the kimchi. In the chaos, Beom-woo misses his shot at an influencer feature and loses his cool. He storms out into the rain.

While sitting alone, Seongnim's vegetable and butcher store owners hit him from behind, mistaking him for someone named Samshik. Once they realize he’s not Samshik, the three end up drinking makgeolli on the rooftop of the vegetable shop.

They say that Yeon-joo might see promise in him and hand him a pack of chili powder that Yeon-joo is looking for. Back at Jung Jae, Yeon-joo and Myung-sook are prepping a cockle dish.

Yeon-joo gives Beom-woo a fresh shirt. He also notices a meal made by Myung-sook. Beom-woo then hands over the chili powder to Yeon-joo. That's how they sort everything out. Soon after, the two rooftop guys return, this time bringing a crowd of new customers.

After a hectic service, the trio (Beom-woo, Myung-sook, and Chef Mo) plan a team dinner. At the dinner, the former owner of Myung-sook's old job, Kongnamul Gukbap, shows up and questions her departure.

She tells him she left for better pay, hotel stays, bonuses, and the chef title at Jung Jae. During the meal, Myung-sook reveals she lied about the incentives because she'd been stuck too long in that job and felt disrespected.

Back at Kongnamul Gukbap, the owner's dad scolds him for not getting Myung-sook back. Meanwhile, at the team dinner, the three get heavily drunk.

That's when Beom-woo gets a news alert that La Lecel has just hired Jang Young-hye. Shocked, he steps out and screams in frustration. Elsewhere, Sun-woo and Young-hye shake hands at La Lecel.

Tastefully Yours episode 2 ends when the Kongnamul Gukbap owner comes looking for Myung-sook again, but Yeon-joo blocks him. As Yeon-joo walks closer to Beom-woo, she asks him why he came all this way to Jeonju.

Tastefully Yours premieres on ENA and Genie TV, airing Mondays and Tuesdays at 22:00 (KST), with international streaming on Netflix.

