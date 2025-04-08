"ITS HERE FINALLY" - Fans react as ENA releases first teaser of upcoming romcom Tastefully Yours, starring Kang Ha-neul, and Go Min-si

On April 8, 2025, The Fact reported that Genie TV's original series, Tastefully Yours, starring Kang Ha-neul and Go Min-si, has unveiled a teaser poster and a teaser video.

The teaser hinted at the explosive chemistry between Han Beom-woo, a wealthy heir played by Kang Ha-neul, and Mo Yeon-joo, a feisty chef portrayed by Go Min-si.

The trailer poster shows Kang Ha-neul dressed in a suit and sunglasses, holding the word 'star' with an air of ambition. On the other hand, Go Min-si is more relaxed and beams with joy as she holds a mushroom, as reported by The Fact.

The teaser video hints at a culinary showdown between Han Beom-woo and Mo-Yeon-joo. As an heir of a food conglomerate, Han Beom-woo(Kang Ha-neul) is on a mission to collect recipes that will earn him three stars from the prestigious Diamant Guide.

His plans are tested when he encounters Mo Yeon-joo's (Go Min-si) cuisine, which tantalizes his senses with its presentation. The video shows their initial clash, which leaves viewers curious about how their relationship will develop.

Fans took to the internet to express their thoughts about the teaser poster and video. One fan exclaimed that the drama series is finally here.

"ITS HERE FINALLY, " commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X, with one person expressing excitement about seeing the drama series on screen while another mentioned it would be their most anticipated series for May.

"they're soo chaotic omg this enemies to lovers + romcom meal already looking so delicious ahhh i really can't wait to see minsi and haneul tgt on my screen!!" exclaimed another fan.

"#BEOMU and #YEONJU ˖°𓇼⋆ | romcom is romcoming, I CANT WAIT TO SEE MINSI AND HANEUL! AAA," commented another fan.

"I trust #KangHaneul in a romcom, and #GoMinSi can pretty much pull off any genre. #TastefullyYours is shooting straight to the top of my most anticipated list for May. 10 episodes," remarked another fan.

More fans reacted by stating that they are waiting for the series, while another mentioned that a Kang Ha-neul rom-com is a must-watch. One fan also revealed that they always look forward to seeing a bickering couple.

"I have waiting for this... that duo will be rock," wrote another fan.

"Kang HaNeul in romcom is a MUST watch," added another fan.

" ALWAYS SEATED FOR BICKERING COUPLE #TastefullyYours," reacted another fan.

More about the drama series, Tastefully Yours, starring Kang Ha-neul and Go Min-si

The drama series Tastefully Yours, starring Kang Ha-neul and Go Min-si in tituar roles revolves around two different people from different walks of life. They eventually find common ground in their passion which is food and fall in love.

Director Park Dan-hee who is known for his work on Blue Birthday and Weak Hero Class 1, brings his unique storytelling to the drama series. It follows an unlikely partnership between a Conglomerate heir and a small eatery owner-chef and how their lives are changed forever due to this collaboration.

The story also explores the themes of family, the cutthroat food industry, and unexpected connections between people from two completely different backgrounds.

Kang Ha-neul recently appeared in Squid Game 2, while Go Min-si was featured in Frog. The drama boasts a talented supporting cast, including Kim Shin-rok, known for his work in Beyond Evil, Hellbound, and One Ordinary Day, as well as Yoo Soo-bin, who impressed audiences with his performances in Prison Playbook and Crash Landing on You.

Tastefully Yours is all set to premiere on May 12, 2025, on ENA and Genie TV every Monday and Tuesday at 10 PM KST.

