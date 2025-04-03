Weak Hero Class 1 unreleased clip: Su-ho and Beom-seok's unseen conversation sheds light on what led to season 1's climax & their group breaking apart

On April 3, 2025, Netflix dropped the unreleased scene of Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) and Oh Beom-seok (Hong Kyung) hanging out under the Han River bridge from Weak Hero Class 1. This scene did not make it to the final cut of season 1. However, its recent emergence has sent the show's fans into an online frenzy.

In the newly revealed footage, Su-ho and Beom-seok engage in a candid dialogue that underscores the growing tensions between them. It all began with Beom-seok sending a follow request to Su-ho on Instagram, hoping to get a follow back from him. For days, Beom-seok lives in anxiety as Su-ho fails to follow him back.

In the unreleased footage, Beom-seok is seen asking Su-ho about his Instagram account. As nonchalant as ever, Su-ho tells Beom-seok that he doesn't use Instagram and must have deleted the app. This further fuels Beom-seok's anxiety and his sense of insecurity as he learns afterward that Su-ho lied to him.

Significantly, the unseen cut highlights the clear misunderstanding between the two friends. Su-ho works three part-time jobs and sleeps during his class. He is not someone who cares about social media or has the time to connect with friends on Instagram. If Beom-seok had asked him to follow him back, Su-ho would have immediately obliged.

However, Beom-seok expresses feelings of inadequacy and resentment, believing he is perceived merely as the group's financier rather than an equal member. This conversation sheds light on Beom-seok's internal struggles and his perception of being overshadowed within the group. It becomes evident that his yearning for acceptance and recognition plays a significant role in the ensuing conflicts.

This feeling turns into hatred, which further makes Beom-seok resolve to plan an attack on Su-ho at the end of Weak Hero Class 1, which leaves Su-ho in a coma.

Weak Hero Class 1 finale: The friendship ends with Su-ho's fate hanging by a thread and Si-eun transferring elsewhere

Weak Hero Class 1 ending is marked by a series of tragic events that irrevocably alter the lives of the main characters. Beom-seok, driven by a complex mix of jealousy and a desire for validation, orchestrates a brutal assault on Su-ho.

He recruits Woo-young, a battle-scarred fighter with a vendetta against Su-ho. The ambush leaves Su-ho severely injured and comatose, causing friction in the group. Si-eun, the mind of the group, is heartbroken and disturbed by the betrayal and the violence that has fractured the group.

In a confused mess of anger and guilt, Si-eun is out for blood. He goes after the people involved in Su-ho's condition, Beom-seok being one of them, which links to the layered emotional scenes from his past.

As a result of this incident, Si-eun was expelled from school and transferred to Eunjang High School. His journey continues with the approaching season 2. With Weak Hero Class 2 premiering on Netflix on April 25, 2025, fans are eager to find out the fates of their favorite characters.

Park Ji-hoon is back as Yeon Si-eun, whose new chapter at Eunjang High School will begin as he traverses the perilous community of young men. Viewers will also see fresh cast members, including Ryeoun, Choi Min-yeong, and Lee Min-jae.

Meanwhile, Badland Hunters star Lee Jun-young and Yoo Su-bin from Crash Landing On You will be joining season 2 as the main antagonists.

Notably absent from the confirmed cast list is Choi Hyun-wook, who portrayed Su-ho in the first season. Given Su-ho's comatose state at the end of Weak Hero Class 1, his involvement in the upcoming season remains uncertain.

While the narrative may address his condition and its impact on Si-eun's motivations, there has been no official confirmation regarding Su-ho's return or recovery.

With Weak Hero Class 2 quickly approaching, viewers will once again begin to see Si-eun progress in a different atmosphere, which creates new opportunities for challenges and relationships.

With Su-ho absent, many viewers are left to wonder about his fate and if he will ever regain consciousness from his coma.

