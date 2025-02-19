“WAR IS OVER” — Fans thrilled as Weak Hero Class 2 is reported to release on Netflix this April

Fans of the compelling South Korean drama Weak Hero Class 1 have been eagerly awaiting its sequel, Weak Hero Class 2. The upcoming season promises to delve deeper into the challenges of high school life, exploring themes of resilience, friendship, and personal growth.

News of the season 2 release scheduled for April 2025 went viral online. Originally slated for a January 2025 release, Weak Hero Class 2 has been rescheduled to premiere exclusively on Netflix in the second quarter of 2025, between April and June.

Filming concluded in June 2024, and the series has since been in post-production. As the release window for Season 2 approaches, anticipation continues to build.

Fans took social media by storm as they expressed their excitement. One fan wrote,

"WAR IS OVERRRRR WEAK HERO CLASS 2 WILL BE RELEASED THIS APRILLLLLLL IM THROWING UPPPPPP."

Netizens mentioned how long they have waited for the release of Weak Hero Class 2.

"WEAK HERO CLASS 2 IS REAL I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS DAY TO COME OHMYGOD," a fan wrote.

"Weak hero class 2 is coming in april the world is healing," another fan wrote.

"THIS IS WHAT I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR," another fan added.

Similar fan reactions inundated X.

"My mom and I, and everyone have to wait until April??? Omg @netflix, come on now. Please release it earlier, pretty please. We needs Weak Hero Class 2. It'll be top 10 internationally too just watch," a fan remarked.

"MY BIRTH MONTHHHH This is the only birthday gift I need," another fan commented.

""Weak Hero Class 2" is coming to Netflix this April. Can't wait," another fan added.

Weak Hero Class 2 includes Lee Jun-young and Ryeoun as the lead cast alongside Park Ji-hoon

Weak Hero Class 1 introduced audiences to Yeon Si Eun, portrayed by Park Ji Hoon, a model student who confronts school bullies with strategic prowess and unwavering determination.

The series delves deep into the complexities of high school life, addressing themes of bullying, friendship, and personal growth. Its raw portrayal and compelling storyline garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

The sequel promises to build upon the foundation laid by its predecessor. According to Pinkvilla, season 2 will continue to explore Yeon Si-eun's journey as he transfers to Eunjang High School, carrying the trauma of past confrontations.

Facing heightened violence, Si Eun is determined to protect his new friends and not repeat past mistakes. This narrative progression suggests a deeper exploration of character development and the challenges of adapting to new environments.

The narrative is adapted from the popular webtoon Weak Hero, written by SeoPass and illustrated by Kim Jin-seok (Razen). The series is expected to consist of eight episodes, each with an approximate runtime of sixty minutes.

Season 2 will introduce Lee Jun-young from Melo Movie as the show's main antagonist. Ryeoun from Twinkling Watermelon joins the main cast for an important role as well.

The upcoming season introduces a blend of returning and new cast members:

Park Ji-hoon as Yeon Si-eun

Lee Jun-young as Geum Seong-jae

Ryeoun as Park Hu-min

Choi Min-young as Seo Jun-tae

Lee Min-jae as Go Hyeon-tak

Yoo Su-bin as Choi Hyo-man

Bae Na-ra as Na Baek-jin

Notably, Choi Hyun-wook (My Dearest Nemesis) and Hong Kyung, who portrayed Ahn Su-ho and Oh Beom-seok, respectively, in the first season, are not listed among the returning cast members.

Their characters' arcs concluded in the previous season, with Ahn Su-ho in a coma and Oh Beom-seok taken away by his father's secretary.

Meanwhile, viewers can revisit Weak Hero Class 1 to prepare for the next chapter in Yeon Si-eun's riveting journey.

