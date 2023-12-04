"MY MEN CRUSH IN ONE FRAME": Fans excited as Weak Hero Class Season 2 is set to release on Netflix and confirms initial cast

On December 4, 2023, the popular webtoon drama series Weak Hero Class Season 2 will be produced and will make the switch to Netflix, as announced by the OTT platform. The first installment of the series debuted on the over-the-top platform wavve in 2022 and received immense success worldwide. Park Ji-hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min-Young, Yoo Soo-Bin, Bae Nara, Lee Min-Jae, and Lee Jun-Young are among the cast members revealed by Netflix.

Fans were thrilled beyond measure as Netflix announced the cast of Season 2 and the switch.

A fan, @sparkiechimmy, tweeted on X:

"MY MEN CRUSH IN ONE FRAME."

Weak Hero Class 2 (working title), which is based on the Naver webtoon series of the identical title, tells the survival tale of Yeon Sieun, an outstanding pupil who moved to Eunjang High School after experiencing trauma from failing to shield his classmates from harm.

Sieun, played by Park, is an opportunistic outsider who only cares about studying. However, after making some priceless friends, Park displays an unexpected appeal by resisting violence.

"I'M SO SEATED": Fans express excitement over Netflix's announcement to release

Weak Hero Class Season 2

Weak Hero's production team has considered the idea of putting Season 2 on Netflix, according to many OTT—internet video streaming service—executives on December 1, according to Naver News. With Weak Hero Class Season 1 available on wavve and Weak Hero Class Season 2 available on Netflix, this is an unconventional release strategy.

wavve's inability to fund creative content creation and management issues are among the reasons for this. wavve posted an operational loss of 121.7 billion won ($93.3 million USD) in the previous year.

As of the third quarter of the current year, the deficit was 79.7 billion won ($61.1 million USD). Despite the company's continuing investment in unique materials, they have not been able to get significant returns on their efforts.

The development of Weak Hero Class Season 2 was also halted due to internal difficulties within Wave. Wave's emblematic work is Weak Hero Class 1, which debuted in 2022. When finance constraints arose and there was no reason to hinder producing Season 2, an effort was made to switch the platform.

Furthermore, the Weak Hero series has already had some degree of movie office success; hence, the transition to Netflix was smooth. Naver News further reported on December 1, 2023, that it is speculated that lengthy talks are now nearing their conclusion between Wave and the production firm.

Hence, fans rejoiced as Netflix confirmed the news on December 4, 2023, and stormed X (formerly Twitter) to laud this decision. Fans wrote on X, "I'M SO SEATED," expressing their enthusiasm.

Further, this also emphasizes the convenience of mass accessibility of the second series by a global audience due to the series being streamed on the popular OTT platform.

However, several fans noticed the absence of Choi Hyun-Wook from the cast line. The Racket Boys and Twinkling Watermelon famed actor Choi Hyun-Wook was a part of Season 1 and played the role of Ahn Su-ho. However, he did not make it on the cast list of Weak Hero Class Season 2, and fans are puzzled by this.

A fan, @hyuntetee, tweeted on X:

"weak hero class 2 but without ahn suho let that sink in."

The Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards recognized the successful series Weak Hero Class 1, a coming-of-age drama about Yeon Si-eun, a top-1% model student fighting violence. The series received favorable reviews and won the Best OTT Original category.

Weak Hero Class Season 2 of the popular series would star former WANNAONE member Park Ji-hoon with the Twinkling Watermelon famed actor Ryeoun, Choi Min-Young from the popular Netflix Hollywood series XO, Kitty, and Yoo Soo-Bin, who is known for his roles in the famous K-drama Crash Landing on You and Start-Up.

Production of the upcoming Weak Hero Class Season 2 is underway, as confirmed by Netflix, and the release date is yet to be determined.