Twinkling Watermelon: Ending and renewal possibility explored

On November 14, 2023, Twinkling Watermelon released the much-awaited episode 16 of the time-travel and romance drama, finally revealing whether Eun-gyeol was able to change his family's future.

In Twinkling Watermelon, Choi Hyun-wook played the role of 18-year-old Ha Yi-chan, while veteran actor Choi Won-young portrayed the same character in his mid-30s. Meanwhile, Shin Eun-soo played Cheong-ah and Seo Young-hee portrayed her adult counterpart.

Ryeon Un played the role of 18-year-old Han Eun-gyeol, who goes back to the past to meet his father Ha Yi-chan and his mother Cheong-ah in 1995. He meets Choi Se-kyung there, with whom he tries to change the future of his deaf parents.

According to IMDb, the synopsis for Twinkling Watermelon reads:

"'Sparkling Watermelon' tells the story of a boy living a double life between a model student and a band member who experiences a time slip and meets his 18-year-old father. The two build friendships there."

Twinkling Watermelon has a happy ending as Han Eun-gyeol is able to change Yi-chan's future

The last episode of Twinkling Watermelon opens with Cheong-ah's stepbrother, Yoon Joo-yeob, intentionally attacking Eun-gyeol with his car. To his surprise, Yi-chan arrives and saves Eun-gyeol. Meanwhile, Choi Se-kyung appears and makes sure to remember the number on the car's plate as Joo-yeob flees.

She witnesses Eun-gyeol crying uncontrollably, embracing the injured Yi-chan in his arms, and they take him to the hospital immediately. In the hospital, Yi-chan dreams of his goals such as getting into college, forming a brand, winning music contests, and fulfilling his grandmother's wish for him to wear the graduation cap in Twinkling Watermelon.

However, after Yi-chan wakes up, he is confronted with an unfortunate reality. As Eun-gyeol tries to call him, he is unable to hear anything, indicating that he has become deaf, and his son was unable to change his future. Soon, a flood of emotions takes over as Yi-chan finds himself crying endlessly in Twinkling Watermelon.

As his grandmother arrives at the hospital, she desperately asks whether Yi-chan can hear her or not, shedding tears continuously. He replies that since he cannot hear anymore, he will be good at heart and become a better person instead. The duo then embrace each other.

The scene shifts to Se-kyung explaining to the dejected Eun-gyeol that it's time to go back to 2023 because two full moons will rise on that day, and if they miss it, they will forever be stuck in 1995. She further states that both his parents exist in the future, and since he has changed her thoughts about contemplating suicide and freed his mother from the clutches of the evil lady, there must be changes made in the future in Twinkling Watermelon.

The scene then changes and showcases Cheong-ah's father, Yoon Gun-hyeong, finally making an effort to use sign language to communicate with her, witnessing the long-awaited smile on her face. He invites her to go on a trip abroad and she happily agrees.

Subsequently, the Twinkling Watermelon scene changes to how her father asks his secretary to make arrangements for her admission abroad and to look into hospital and education fees for Yi-chan. The evil lady Im Ji-mi also receives an order against leaving South Korea due to tax evasion, and Joo-yeob gets punished for his crime.

Later, Eun-gyeol hears the song Yi-chan has recorded. While listening to it, he learns that Yi-chan thought of Eun-gyeol as a father, something he never experienced in his life. He further confesses that he would like to become Eun-gyeol's father in the next life.

Eun-gyeol finally bids adieu to his dad, Yi-chan, telling him never to give up, no matter what life throws at him. The latter asks him to come back when he feels less guilty and states that he will not let life make him miserable. Meanwhile, Se-kyung accidentally meets her 18-year-old mother, who looks like her, and requests her to be braver in her choices.

Meanwhile, Eun-gyeol takes back his guitar and bids farewell to the owner of Viva la Vida, who was none other than Se-kyung's grandfather in Twinkling Watermelon.

Eun-gyeol makes his return to the year 2023, discovering that everything has changed for the better. He finds his parents, Yi-chan, Cheong-ah, and his brother Ha Eun-ho living a luxurious life full of comfort. He also discovers that he is a member of the rookie K-pop group SPINE9 and an artist under MJ Entertainment.

As he finally arrives back in the future, a crowd of fans chases him, as he has become a famous K-pop idol. His group members take him to the event where they are set to perform, which has been organized by his grandfather's group Jinsung, and endorsed by Goliath Instruments. He also interacts with his brother Eun-ho who looks happy and occupied in Twinkling Watermelon.

Eun-gyeol was able to change his mother's fate, as she could now interact with people using sign language, wear fancy dresses, and had become a respected figure in society, in contrast to being a restaurant owner before he time-traveled.

Cheong-ah was the CEO of her father's company and Eun-gyeol also found out that old friends from the Watermelon Suga band of his father's were present at the event to meet his family.

The highlight of Twinkling Watermelon episode 16 was when he saw his father, Yi-chan, dressed in his black suit, introducing Goliath Instruments, which is famous for guitars. Yi-chan narrated how he decided not to take his own life after becoming deaf.

He stated that he chose not to give up on life and decided to fight back. Eun-gyeol also learned that his father graduated from a US-based college. At the event, when Yi-chan completed narrating his story using sign language on the stage, he played the guitar.

After Yi-chan concluded his speech, he met Eun-gyeol in Twinkling Watermelon. The latter hugged his father and felt over the moon before he left the place. While leaving, his father noticed that a casket fell with A Song For You engraved on it. His reaction revealed that he knew that this was the casket he had given to his friend Eun-gyeol in the past.

Eun-gyeol performs on stage, delivering a memorable performance, and Yi-chan looks at him as if he were watching his old friend from the past who had helped him many times during 1995. Yi-chan's expression seemingly reveals that he knows his son was the friend who went to 1995 to help him live a better life in Twinkling Watermelon.

While he prepares for another setlist, he notices Se-kyung is about to leave the place. He runs after her in the middle of the concert and finds her. She reveals how she was able to return after hugging Viva La Vida's shop owner, whom she knew was none other than her grandfather. As she speaks, Eun-gyeol kisses her and embraces her.

Twinkling Watermelon reveals how Eun-gyeol was able to make his father's life better even though he could not stop him from becoming deaf.

The possibility of Twinkling Watermelon season 2

Since the last episode of Twinkling Watermelon provided a perfect conclusion for all the characters, including Yi-chan, Eun-gyeol, Se-kyung, and Cheong-ah, it is unlikely that it will be renewed for season 2. The broadcasting channel tvN is yet to release an official statement regarding the possible renewal of the hit title.

K-drama fans enjoyed Twinkling Watermelon, which provided them with insight into sign language, friendship, dreams, family, and love, and showcased how life can be better if one is surrounded by the right people.