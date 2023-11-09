"This series couldn’t get any better": Fans react as Twinkling Watermelon makes reference to BTS songs in the latest episode

On November 6, 2023, Twinkling Watermelon released episode 14 of the ongoing romance and time travel drama. It left fans gushing over the chemistry between the couples, including Choi Hyun-wook and Shin Eun-soo, and Seol In-A and Ryeo Un.

According to IMDb, the official synopsis for Twinkling Watermelon reads:

"High school student Eun Gyeol (Ryeo Un) has hearing-impaired parents but he has a gift for music. He is a model student by day and plays the guitar in a band at night. One day he visits a mysterious musical instruments store and travels to a strange place."

In the latest episode, fans discovered that the character Choi Se-kyung, played by Seol In-a, made references to some of BTS's songs, sending fans into a frenzy. They took to social media to express that the series couldn't be better.

"The way I laughed": K-drama fans and ARMYs love references of BTS in Twinkling Watermelon episode 14

In the latest episode 14 of Twinkling Watermelon, as the members of the band Watermelon Sugar gathered to brainstorm ideas for their new tracks, the character Choi Se-kyung intentionally suggested some BTS songs, including Fire, Dynamite, and Not Today.

This delighted the band members and they praised her for these incredible ideas. They were amazed as these songs seemed to relate to the drama's plot where Choi Se-kyung had traveled to 1995 for her own purpose.

As the band members showered her with praise, both Ha Yi-chan and Han Eun-gyeol arrived at the scene. Han Eun-gyeol carried a shocked expression because he had also traveled from 2023 to the 1995 era and realized there might be a serious issue of copyright infringement.

As Choi Se-kyung was about to sing Blood, Sweat & Tears, Eun-gyeol screamed and covered her mouth with his hands, leading her outside of the house where the other members were not present.

Ha Yi-chan found it odd that the two were surprisingly close, and the other band members began to wonder if Eun-gyeol and Se-kyung were siblings or actually dating.

Soon, the particular scene went viral on social media and fans couldn't contain their excitement as several BTS songs were featured in the popular ongoing drama, Twinkling Watermelon.

They took to social media to express their enthusiasm, with some even commenting that they now needed to watch the much-hyped series.

Check out how fans are reacting to Twinkling Watermelon making references to BTS in the latest episode:

While fans love the BTS references, they are also saddened that the drama will soon come to an end in the coming weeks, with only two episodes left to air for Twinkling Watermelon.

Episode 15 and 16 of the drama will air on November 13 and 14, 2023.