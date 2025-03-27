How does Netflix’s Weak Hero Class 1 finale set up season 2? Potential plotline explored

The South Korean drama Weak Hero Class 1 was re-released on Netflix on March 25, 2025. The series quickly garnered critical acclaim for its unflinching portrayal of high school violence, distinguishing itself with a protagonist who defied typical action hero conventions.

In contrast to many high school dramas that revolve around romantic relationships, this series deals with the harsh realities of bullying and its overwhelming effects on its characters. Season 1 brought viewers through an emotional roller coaster that left many with a jaw-shattering cliffhanger and eager for the next part — a sentiment now validated with the confirmation of season 2.

Weak Hero Class 2, coming to Netflix in the second quarter of 2025, to share the gripping story with a larger audience throughout the world.

Weak Hero Class 1 recap: The rise of an unlikely hero

Weak Hero Class 1 plunged viewers into the cruel world of Byeoksan High, introducing an unlikely trio of students navigating its violent social hierarchy. At the center was Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon), a seemingly frail top student whose outward appearance belied a sharp intellect and a fierce determination to resist bullying.

Instead of depending solely on brute strength to handle quarrels, Si-eun often relied on a strategic mind and ways to utilize his surrounding environment in his unconventional battles and squabbles. This way of fighting—using intelligence rather than aggressiveness—was a persistent trait of the show.

Si-eun teamed up with Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook), one of the strongest fighters in the class. Su-ho is a free spirit known for his loyalty and quick temper, who was motivated by a promise to his grandmother to graduate with perfect attendance.

The third member of the core group was Oh Beom-seok (Hong Kyung), a timid and insecure son adopted by a privileged assemblyman. Beom-seok's father abused him physically and mentally in their home, which created insecurities and a desire to find strength.

Weak Hero Class 1 Si-eun, Su-ho, and Beom-seok's unlikely friendship. (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

At first, Beom-seok was going along with the bullying in the class by Jeon Young-bin (Kim Soo-gyeom), a cruel classmate who tried to bully Si-eun. However, Si-eun's clever and often brutal methods of retaliation against Young-bin marked the beginning of his involvement in the school's violent undercurrent.

The story turns even darker with the introduction of a local gangster named Gil-su. At first, Si-eun, Su-ho, and Beom-seok found themselves in trouble with Gil-su, who asked them to pay 15 million KRW randomly and threatened to kill them. The trio won against Gil-su and got him arrested by the police. This further deepened the friendship between the three high school boys.

However, the makeshift connection began to unravel when Beom-seok's abusive father, Oh Jin-won (Jo Han-chul), intervened after their run-in with Gil-su. Jin-won, a ruthless politician, took advantage of his son, leading to waves of insecurity and jealousy to build up in Beom-seok against Si-eun and Su-ho.

He routinely experienced violence in his own house, and with the additional anxiety that Si-eun and Su-ho were only using him for his money, Beom-seok fell into a dark addiction. Eventually, Beom-seok committed an unforgivable betrayal that inflicted terrible suffering. He helped arrange for an attack on Su-ho by an MMA fighter named Woo-young that put Su-ho in a coma.

The conclusion of Weak Hero Class 1 addressed the direct fallout of this horrible tragedy. After hearing about Su-ho, Si-eun was engulfed by emotions and a need for revenge toward all the individuals involved, such as Yeong-bin, Woo-young, and Beom-seok.

The highly anticipated encounter between Si-eun and Beom-seok occurred at school, just as Beom-seok was about to leave for the airport to head abroad. Despite feeling sadness and betrayal, Si-eun was unable to seriously injure his former friend Beom-seok.

This moment demonstrated that their previous friendship would add a deeper level of complexity to their current situation at that moment.

At the end of Weak Hero Class 1, Beom-seok's father quickly facilitated his transition to a new school abroad in the Philippines (away from Su-ho and Si-eun). Based on this arrangement, it seems likely he was helping his son escape the reality of the situation while maintaining his own respectable political image.

Weak Hero Class 1 ends with Beom-seok's betrayal and So-hu in a coma. (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

However, the true setup for Weak Hero Class 2 came in a chilling mid-credits scene. Si-eun found himself transferring to Eunjang High School, a place notorious for its rough environment and the only institution willing to accept him after his expulsion and blacklisting orchestrated by Beom-seok's father.

Almost immediately upon his arrival, Si-eun was targeted by a new bully named Choi Hyo-man (Yoo Su-bin), but Si-eun appeared ready to face this new challenge, gripping his pen with a familiar intensity.

More ominously, the scene introduced a mysterious man with a tattooed hand, who was looking at a photo of Si-eun on his phone. This man identified Si-eun as the one who had defeated the MMA fighter Woo-young and had recently transferred to Eunjang.

He then mentioned "the alliance" and pondered their next move, hinting at their initial interest in recruiting Woo-young. This final moment clearly signaled a shift in the narrative, suggesting that Weak Hero Class 2 would move beyond the confines of individual school bullying to explore a potentially larger network of organized violence.

This tattooed man is likely teasing the introduction of Na Baekjin, the leader of The Alliance, a significant antagonist from the webtoon.

Weak Hero Class 2 promises to thrust Si-eun into an even more challenging environment at Eunjang High, where he will likely encounter a more established and brutal social hierarchy. Without the immediate support of Su-ho, Si-eun will have to navigate this new battlefield, potentially facing more seasoned bullies.

Adding to the anticipation are the confirmed new characters for Season 2: Park Hu-min (Ryeoun), Seo Jun-tae (Choi Min-young), and Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae). These new classmates will likely play pivotal roles in Si-eun's journey at Eunjang, potentially forming a new support system while also introducing fresh dynamics and conflicts.

Melo Movie and When Life Gives You Tangerines star Lee Jun-young has been confirmed to play the main antagonist in Weak Hero Class 2. However, his role and character name are strictly kept under wraps.

Expand Tweet

The finale of Weak Hero Class 1 delivered a powerful and unsettling end to the first chapter, leaving viewers with a mix of heartbreak and anticipation. The setup for Season 2 promises a shift in setting to the more dangerous Eunjang High and the introduction of a formidable new threat in "the alliance."

The absence of Su-ho and the uncertain future of Beom-seok add layers of intrigue to the upcoming season. As Yeon Si-eun steps into this new arena, viewers can expect an even more intense and action-packed narrative with new enemies in Weak Hero Class 2.

