"We are one step closer" — Fans react as 'Weak Hero Class 1' confirmed to be released in March 2025 on Netflix

On February 25, 2025, Maeil Kyungjae reported that the South Korean drama Weak Hero Class 1 will be re-released on March 25 on Netflix.

Weak Hero Class 1 revolves around Yeon Si-eun (played by Park Ji-hoon), the top student in class, who becomes the target of the classroom bully, Jeon Yeong-bin.

Yeon Si-eun forms an alliance with Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook), the strongest fighter in their class, and Oh Beom-seok, a tortured classmate. Together, they field their way through the treacherous minefield of high school violence and what it truly means to be strong and a good friend.

Initially launched on Wavve in November 2022, Weak Hero Class 1 has been gaining popularity for its engrossing storytelling and character development. Seeing its worldwide appeal, Netflix has acquired global streaming rights and will avail the series to audiences in 190-plus countries starting March 25, 2025.

The news of its global release unleashed a wave of excitement among fans around the world. As season 2 is scheduled for an April 2025 release on Netflix, global fans were excited to be able to watch the pilot season on a more accessible OTT platform. One fan wrote on X:

"And Weak Hero Class 2 in april. We are one step closer to world peace."

Several fans were unable to watch season 1 as Wavve, the Korean OTT platform on which it premiered, isn't available in many countries. Now, fans were excited to know that they could finally watch the prelude before the premiere of Weak Hero Class 2.

"Wait so season 1 will be on Netflix, why was I thinking season 2 was gonna be on there," a fan wrote.

"Finally a hero class I can sign up for and still binge Netflix in my pajamas," another fan wrote.

"A month…. needs to come sooner," another fan added.

Others left similar reactions.

"Loveee the webtoon,, should I watch this expecting a good adaptation orrr is did it deviate from the source??" a fan commented.

"Peak hero is coming and we will all be there," another fan reacted.

"Life is suddenly worth living," another fan added.

Weak Hero Class 2 brings in new cast and is set to be released in April 2025

Weak Hero Class 2 will be exclusively released on Netflix in the second quarter of 2025. Following the gripping narrative of Yeon Si-eun, the model student confronting the issue of increased violence infesting the new premises in season 1, the second installment brings in a new villain—Lee Jun-young.

Following the enormous bullying events that took place during the first season, Weak Hero Class 2 delves deeper into the struggles that besiege Yeon Si-eun.

Having transferred to Eunjang High School, Si-eun carries the emotional scars of the previous violent run-ins in his old high school, which left his friend Su-ho in a coma. The guilt of having failed to protect his friend further added salt to the wound.

In his attempt to avoid more people close to him getting hurt, he finds himself face-to-face with new enemies in a new high school, engaging in the malevolent circles of the school conflict.

Park Ji-hoon reprises his role as Yeon Si-eun, lending more depth to the evolution of the character as the once passive student. His meekness has now transformed into a defiant figure confronting bullying on institutionalized grounds with confidence inspired by his old friend, Su-ho.

The second season introduces new characters who significantly impact Si-eun's journey:

Ryeoun as Park Hu-min

Choi Min-young as Seo Jun-tae

Lee Min-jae as Go Hyeon-tak

Yoo Su-bin as Choi Hyo-man

Bae Na-ra as Na Baek-jin

Lee Jun-young as Geum Seong-jae

Notably, Choi Hyun-wook, who portrayed Ahn Su-ho in the first season, is absent from the cast list for the upcoming season. In the original webtoon, Ahn Su-ho's character remains in a coma, and it appears the series will adhere to this storyline.

