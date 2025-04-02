"The first word being Suho is so cruel"- Fans emotional as Netflix drops first teaser to Weak Hero Class 2, confirms official release date

On April 2, 2025, Netflix unveiled the release date and first teaser for the upcoming K-drama Weak Hero Class 2. The drama is the sequel to the 2022 drama Weak Hero Class 1. The sequel will release on April 25, 2025, with eight episodes.

Fans who were eagerly waiting for an update were excited to find the announcement. They picked up throwbacks in the teaser trailer and expressed their reactions on X. One fan said:

"the first word being Suho is so cruel."

The fans noted that the first word in the trailer is 'Su-ho', referring to Choi Hyun-wook's character An Su-ho (Stephen An) in the first season. The other reactions to the teaser are as follows:

"OMG I THOUGHT IT WAS GONNA BE AN APRIL FOOLS JOKE," another X user wrote.

"Smiled seeing Sieun have friends then I remembered what happened last time and a chasm opened up in my gut. Can’t wait for #WeakHeroClass2. I’m sure it won’t be traumatizing," another user said.

"the scene with him getting up while on the phone, he’s HIM," another fan wrote.

Fans expressed their hope for Su-ho to wake from his coma in the upcoming Weak Hero Class 2. They also noticed Choi Min-yeong, who played Kim Dae in XO, Kitty. Here's how they reacted:

"I’m so excited for season 2 to come out already, I’m hoping this season Suho will wake up from his coma," another fan said.

"Starting with the Wolf Keum fight is absolutely IT," another user said.

"OMG DAE FROM XO KITTY WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE????" another fan wrote.

All you need to know about Park Ji-hoon's Weak Hero Class 2

Weak Hero Class 2 picks up where the first season left off. Yeon Si-eun transfers to Eungang High School. He still carries the guilt and trauma of being unable to protect Su-ho. He tries to maintain a low profile and keeps to himself at his new school, but fate has other plans.

He makes new friends and faces bullies who are stronger and dangerous than before. Despite his frail appearance, he steps in to protect his friends, ending up in another brutal fight.

The drama stars Park Ji-hoon in the lead, with Choi Min-yeong, Lee Jun-young, Yu Su-bin, Ryeo Un, Lee Min-jae, and Bae Na-ra in prominent roles. The teaser trailer gives a glimpse into the mental manipulation and the physical rebuttal that Si-eun will face.

Just like the first season, the sequel is also adapted from the webtoon Weak Hero (약한영웅), written by SeoPass and illustrated by Kim Jin Seok. Weak Hero Class 2 is directed by You Su-min and executive produced by Han Jun-hee.

