From explicit contents to mistranslations: Why Netflix's K-Drama approach is causing a stir

In the past few years, K-dramas have become more accessible to viewers worldwide through global streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Viu. However, they are also changing traditional release formats. The shift in the telecast format of Korean dramas by Netflix, which releases new titles mostly on Fridays, is causing a stir among viewers.

An old Reddit thread on r/KDRAMA brought to discussion several dissimilarities in the new trend of releasing K-dramas. The conversation went from mistranslated subtitles to episode format on Netflix.

Why is Netflix's K-Drama approach causing a stir?

By helming a lot of Korean content as an original Netflix offering, the OTT platform has also switched the pattern of K-dramas format that most of the viewers have been familiar with. The addition of English subtitles and English audio for international users has opened access but, at the same time, has taken away the authenticity of the Korean tongue.

1) Lost in translation: Errors in subtitling

One of the latest cases of errors in English subtitles came to light with the first season of Squid Game. Viewers took to social media to express their frustration over a mistranslation of the character Han Mi-nyeo's dialogue.

TikTok user Youngmi Mayer, a native speaker of the language, explained why the translation was incorrect. She also went on to mention how the translation affects the audience's perception of the character's story in the drama.

"The English translation says, 'I'm not a genius, but I can work it out.' What she actually said was, 'I'm very smart, I just never got a chance to study,'" said Youngmi Mayer on TikTok@youngmimayer

There have also been instances of missing subtitles in the latest K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. Whether that is a result of a poor network connection or a technical error on the platform's end remains to be verified.

2) Bite-sized approach: Fewer episodes, less run time

Netflix has traditionally had the format of releasing 10 episodes per new title. The number shrunk to eight and now even seven (looking at Squid Game season 2). Dramas like The Glory were released in two parts, with a considerable gap between them. This led audiences to express a disconnect with the drama, having moved on with a new story.

This shrinkage in episode duration and episode numbers could likely be the result of the reduced attention span of the viewers. With micro-content taking up space on every available platform, fast-paced consumption has become a new trend. As per the book Attention Span: A Groundbreaking Way to Restore Balance, Happiness, and Productivity by psychologist Dr. Gloria Mark, the attention span of an average viewer in 2023 was just 47 seconds, and it continues to reduce to date.

This approach of fewer episodes by Netflix has certainly catered to the waning attention span and has also attracted a large number of viewers, affecting the traditional TV channels. Recently, the South Korean broadcasting channels revealed their roster of shows for 2025, and most of them have just 12 episodes instead of the traditional 16.

While most fans are miffed at the reduction in episode numbers on Netflix, statistics have shown that audiences are opting for shorter dramas to engage in a tighter plotline with reduced time spent on a drama.

3) No filter on the content

The regulation of content on Netflix is much more relaxed than that of content on TV broadcast channels. With content restrictions for ages 16+ and 18+ applicable on most K-dramas on a broadcast channel, audiences who prefer bolder storylines have opted to switch to the OTT platform.

However, according to some viewers on Reddit, the content seems to have gotten out of hand. With a lot of gore, nudity, and violence in dramas like Netflix's original titles My Name and Hellbound, fans are not happy with the trigger-filled content.

K-dramas have been synonymous with a medium-paced narrative with all-age-friendly visuals. Even if the young ones do not understand the language, they can see most visuals without much concern.

As streaming platforms redefine traditional formats, the impact on viewership patterns and storytelling methods remains a topic of ongoing discussion.

