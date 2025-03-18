7 K-dramas to watch if you are enjoying Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines

Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines transports viewers on a poignant trip across love, ambition, and fortitude. The show, directed by Kim Won-seok premiered on March 7, 2025.

Set on Jeju Island in the 1950s, the drama centers on Ae-sun (IU), a driven young woman who dreams of being a poet going against the social norms of her time. Hardworking and dependable, Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum) is at her side as they deal with the demands of life. Over decades, their love story captures the complex nature of time, fate, and personal growth.

When Life Gives You Tangerines incorporates historical depth, romance, and nostalgia. It arouses the same feelings seen in other beloved K-dramas dealing with love, youth, and fate.

Here are seven dramas with comparable themes for those enthralled with When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Tune in for Love, Our Beloved Summer, and more K-dramas similar to When Life Gives You Tangerines

1) Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)

A still from Twenty-Five Twenty-One (Image via Netflix)

Twenty-Five Twenty-One is a coming-of-age story set in the late-1990s starring Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk.

The IMF crisis gets in the way of Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri)'s plans to become a professional fencer. Baek Yi-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk), who comes from a rich family, has a hard time getting his life back on track after his father's business fails. The two meet and form a deep bond as they follow their dreams.

Like When Life Gives You Tangerines, this drama centers on love and desire in young people against the backdrop of historical change. The story of Hee-do and Yi-jin's journey shows how hard life can be and how short first loves are.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Tune in for Love (2019)

A still from Tune in for Love (Image via Netflix)

Tune in for Love is a romantic story told over the course of years of broken relationships and longing. The series is led by Kim Go-eun and Jung Hae-in. Kim Mi-soo (Kim Go-eun) and Cha Hyun-woo (Jung Hae-in) cross paths at a bakery in 1994.

They meet at different times in their lives, but fate keeps pulling them apart. Even though they love each other very much, life's problems keep them from fully enjoying their love.

When Life Gives You Tangerines and Tune in for Love both make viewers feel nostalgic and yearn for something. Therefore, both stories show how important timing is in relationships and how love doesn't always come quickly.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Record of Youth (2020)

A still from Record of Youth (Image via Netflix)

Three young people following their aspirations in the entertainment business— played by Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, and Byeon Woo-seok—bring Record of Youth to life. Though he constantly gets rejected, Sa Hye-jun (Park Bo-gum) dreams of being an actor. Driven to forge her own path, Ahn Jung-ha (Park So-dam) works as a makeup artist. Hye-jun's best friend, Won Hae-hyo (Byeon Woo-seok), longs to show his capabilities yet comes from affluence.

Like When Life Gives You Tangerines, this drama catches the challenges of young people striving for success while negotiating love and personal development. Though the romance between Hye-jun and Jung-ha develops naturally, the demands of their professions put a strain on their relationship.

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki

4) Youth of May (2021)

A still from Youth of May (Image via Viu)

Lee Do-hyun and Go Min-si lead this historical romance set in 1980 during the Gwangju Uprising. Hwang Hee-tae (Lee Do-hyun), a top medical student, falls for Kim Myung-hee (Go Min-si), a strong-willed nurse who dreams of a better future. Their love blossoms in a time of political turmoil, forcing them to make heartbreaking choices.

Like When Life Gives You Tangerines, Youth of May blends romance with historical depth. Both dramas depict love that must endure societal and political struggles. Hee-tae and Myung-hee's story highlights the weight of external forces on personal happiness, making their journey deeply moving. The tragic yet beautiful storytelling lingers long after the final episode.

Where to watch: Viu, Viki, Netflix

5) Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo premiered in 2016 (Image via Viki)

IU delivers a powerful performance in this historical fantasy romance alongside Lee Joon-gi, Kang Ha-neul, and an ensemble cast. Modern-day woman Go Ha-jin (IU) shockingly time-travels to the Goryeo Dynasty and awakens in the body of Hae Soo. She gets caught among the royal princes, especially the arrogant and gloomy Wang So (Lee Joon-gi).

Moreover, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo presents a love story spanning years that overcomes many challenges, much like When Life Gives You Tangerines. The show mirrors Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's path in fate, sacrifice, and changing times.

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki

6) Our Beloved Summer (2021-2022)

Our Beloved Summer is available to stream on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi reunite in this romance drama about love, personal growth, and second chances. Choi Woong (Choi Woo-shik) and Kook Yeon-soo (Kim Da-mi) dated in high school but parted ways on bad terms. Years later, their old documentary project resurfaces, forcing them to reunite. Their interactions reignite old feelings as they confront past mistakes and lingering emotions.

Like When Life Gives You Tangerines, this drama focuses on relationships that evolve over time. Both series explore how love isn't always perfect but can still find its way back. The warm cinematography and heartfelt storytelling make Our Beloved Summer a touching watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Go Back Couple (2017)

Go Back Couple (Image via Netflix)

Jang Na-ra and Son Ho-jun play a married couple who, after years of struggles and regrets, mysteriously travel back in time to their university days. Choi Ban-do (Son Ho-jun) and Ma Jin-joo (Jang Na-ra) get a second chance to change their past. As they relive their youth, they rediscover the love they once had.

Like When Life Gives You Tangerines, Go Back Couple explores love that endures despite hardships. Both dramas emphasize personal growth, self-discovery, and how time shapes relationships. The story offers a mix of humor, nostalgia, and emotional depth.

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki

With When Life Gives You Tangerines, each of these dramas centers on the themes of love, fate, and personal development. Though some concentrate on historical settings and others on modern-day relationships, they all have emotional depth.

Meanwhile, When Life Gives You Tangerines is available for online streaming exclusively on Netflix.

