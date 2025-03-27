“Can’t wait for the season 2” — Fans react as Weak Hero Class 1 surges to global popularity after re-release, enters Netflix’s top 10 in 86 countries

The action drama Weak Hero Class 1, starring Park Ji-hoon, is now gaining popularity worldwide. The series debuted on Netflix on March 25 and tells the story of top student Yeon Si-eun (played by Park Ji-hoon), who faces violence for the first time with his friends Su-ho and Beom-seok.

Ad

FlixPatrol, a global OTT ranking site, lists Weak Hero Class 1 as the third-ranked television show in the world in the Netflix TV category, with a total of 589 points achieved as of the 26th.

Weak Hero Class 1 began in first place in both Thailand and Malaysia. It was ranked third in Korea and was also ranked second in countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and Brazil.

It placed well in North and South America, as well as Europe, placing third in France, fourth in Spain, fifth in the U.S., and tenth in Italy. While it is a re-release, the drama has revived positive responses from viewers.

Ad

Trending

"Truly cant wait for the season 2," said another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans shared:

"And in 1st, 2nd, 3rd spots in many other countries!" observed another.

Fans are excited to have a second season of Weak Hero Class 1.

"The power of #WeakHeroClass1 even after 3+ years of its release!" commented another.

"so proud of u winkieeee," reacted another.

More about Weak Hero Class 1

Originally released on the OTT platform Wavve in 2022, the drama has garnered popularity since then and has become even more popular on a global scale. In particular, Park Ji-hoon's role as Yeon Si-eun captured the mindset of the viewers by showcasing a new range of acting depth.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The story of Weak Hero Class 1 revolves around Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon), an academically inclined top student. He’s frail, but he uses his keen mind and strategic ability to fight back against the bullies who pick on him and his classmates.

Throughout the story, Si-eun unexpectedly becomes friends with Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook), a classmate who is strong and reliable, and Oh Beom-seok (Hong Kyung), a new student who comes from a wealthy background and is battling his own trauma. Together, the three anticipate a world full of violence and treachery as they face threats in a desperate survival and self-discovery story.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Park Ji-hoon plays the role of Yeon Si-eun, a quiet but sharp student who stands up against bullying. Choi Hyun-wook plays Ahn Su-ho, a tough and loyal student who becomes Si-eun's closest friend. Hong Kyung takes on the role of Oh Beom-seok, a new student with some trauma from his old school, seeking friends and a safe space.

Shin Seung-ho plays Jeon Seok-dae, a ruthless gang leader who terrorizes students. Lee Yeon plays Young Yi, a student who is caught up in Si-eun's revenge against school violence.

Ad

Weak Hero Class 1 is available to stream on Netflix, and Weak Hero Class 2 is scheduled for release in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback