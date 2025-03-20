“The type of people that I really don't want to get close to”- Kang Ha-neul seemingly call out YouTube cyber wreckers amidst ongoing controversies

Amid growing concerns over cyber wrecker YouTubers in South Korea, Squid Game 2 actor Kang Ha-neul shared his thoughts on playing one cyber wrecker in his upcoming film Streaming. In a recent interview with South Korean media outlet Mydaily, Kang Ha-neul described his character, Woo-sang as an attention-seeking content creator driven by arrogance and self-importance.

Ad

"I tried to express a pretentious, excessive, and conceited person. I tried to model him after people that I think I don't like. People who talk too much and only like to put on a show without substance, people who are full of lies and pretense. I tried to express the type of people that I really don't want to get close to." he revealed.

Ad

Trending

By playing the complex role of Woo-sang, the actor hopes the film will not only entertain but also prompt reflection on the power and consequences of online platforms. Kang Ha-neul also shared that he hopes viewers will understand how wrong Woo-sang's actions are.

"I hope people will see the production and realize that Woo-sang's image is not right. However, when acting, I had to act with the thought that I was right. If a Cyber Wrecker like Woo-sang actually existed, I don't think it would be good," he said.

Ad

While Streaming aims to entertain as a thriller, Kang Ha-neul believes the film delivers a subtle message about the current social issue of cyberwreckers exploiting others for views.

"Of course, I don't want to tell people what to think after watching our film. However, I think it would be meaningful if after watching this film, people could have different thoughts at least once when watching the video," the actor said.

Ad

An overview of Streaming featuring Kang Ha-neul

Expand Tweet

Ad

Streaming is an upcoming thriller that centers on Woo Sang, a top true crime streamer known for his sharp criminal profiling and massive online following. Played by Kang Ha-neul, Woo-sang runs a channel that dives deep into unresolved crime cases, gaining popularity for his detailed analysis and real-time investigations.

The story unfolds as Woo-sang picks up a long-forgotten serial murder case, determined to uncover the truth behind it. He begins live-streaming his search for clues, taking his viewers through every step of the investigation. However, as he gets closer to solving the case, Woo-sang realizes he is not the only one watching—the real culprit has been following his broadcast all along.

Ad

Directed and written by Cho Jang-ho, Streaming stars Kang Ha-neul alongside Park Tae-san and Sung-yun Han. The film promises a tense chase, blurring the lines between the digital world and real danger, as Woo-sang risks everything to expose the killer live.

Ad

Cyber wrecker YouTubers spark debate in South Korea amid blackmail and defamation controversies

As per Mydaily, the upcoming release of the film Streaming starring Kang Ha-neul has drawn attention to the growing controversy surrounding cyber wrecker YouTubers in South Korea. From mukbang star Tzuyang being blackmailed by one to the late actress Kim Sae-ron's family taking legal action against another, the issue has sparked widespread public debate.

These content creators have increasingly made headlines for targeting individuals, often celebrities, through videos that spread rumors. They exaggerate facts, or present unverified claims to attract viewers and generate revenue.

Ad

According to South Korean media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, the issue recently gained traction following the case of popular mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang. In an emotional livestream held on July 11, she revealed enduring years of mental, physical, and financial abuse by her ex-boyfriend.

Shortly after her revelation, several cyber wrecker YouTubers approached her, demanding money in exchange for keeping her past experiences at a hostess bar private—a job her ex-boyfriend reportedly forced into her.

Ad

Three YouTubers—Caracula, GooJeYeok, and Jeon Gukjin—have been identified in the case. They have produced videos with sensational titles referencing other celebrity scandals, further intensifying the backlash against the cyber wrecker community.

Ad

As per Korea JoongAng Daily, Tzuyang's case has highlighted growing public concern over the activities of cyber wreckers, whose content often resembles tabloid journalism. The Korea Press Foundation's recent survey of 1,000 participants revealed that 92 percent view cyber wreckers as a serious social issue, with many criticizing them for prioritizing profit over ethics.

The term "cyber wrecker" as per Korea JoongAng Daily refers to creators who focus on controversial subjects, sometimes fabricating stories or manipulating facts to increase engagement. The issue extends beyond Tzuyang’s case.

Ad

In 2023, the YouTube channel Sojang faced legal action after being accused of defaming several celebrities including IVE’s Jang Won-young. The channel, which gained notoriety for making baseless claims about celebrities, was eventually shut down following a lawsuit filed by Jang’s agency, Starship Entertainment as Korea JoongAng Daily reports.

Public frustration over the role of cyber wreckers is often linked to a broader distrust in the judicial system. According to a 2020 survey by Hankook Research, 87 percent of respondents felt that punishments for criminal cases in South Korea were too lenient, with 66 percent expressing a lack of trust in court decisions.

Ad

This sentiment has led some viewers to turn to cyber wrecker content as an alternative source of information, despite its controversial nature.

Streaming featuring Kang Ha-neul is set to premiere on March 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback