Kim Soo-hyun’s agency files criminal lawsuit against Garosero Research Institute and Kim Sae-ron’s family following inappropriate photo-release

Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, has officially taken legal action against the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute and the bereaved family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron. On March 20, the agency had announced that a criminal complaint had been filed against YouTuber Kim Se-ui, and individuals identified as Kim Sae-ron’s family.

These charges involved violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of S*xual Crimes. They particularly included the distribution of materials filmed using a camera without consent. The complaint was prompted by Garosero Research Institute’s recent broadcast, where they aired a private photo of the actor without his pants at Kim Sae-ron's house.

"These photos were taken when actor Kim Soo-hyun was dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron, who was an adult, and they are photos that show parts of actor Kim Soo-hyun's body that can cause s*xual shame. They should not be released to the public, and there is no reason for them to be released," the agency said.

Gold Medalist said they had initially refrained from taking legal action out of respect for the late Kim Sae-ron. However, they stated:

“Distributing unauthorized photos of actor Kim Soo-hyun’s body is a serious act that cannot be overlooked, and there is concern that this will happen again in the future, so we have no choice but to file a complaint against the bereaved family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron.”

The escalating controversy between Kim Soo-hyun and late actress Kim Sae-ron’s family

The conflict between Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress Kim Sae-ron's family has intensified following allegations, legal actions, and media revelations. The controversy surfaced after Kim Sae-ron's death on February 16, 2025.

On March 10, 2025, Kim Sae-ron’s aunt appeared on the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute and alleged that the two had dated for 6 years, starting when Sae-ron was 15 and the actor was 27. She further claimed that Gold Medalist had initially paid 700 million KRW to cover damages from Sae-ron’s DUI incident in 2022, but later demanded full repayment through legal proceedings in 2024.

The family contended that the financial strain and emotional distress substantially impacted the demise of the late actress. Additionally, Garosero Research Institute disseminated numerous photographs, asserting that these served as evidence corroborating the allegations.

Expand Tweet

These photos included an image of a man, presumed to be Kim Soo-hyun, partially undressed while washing dishes at Sae-ron’s home. These disclosures led to growing suspicions online, with some accusing the actor of grooming.

In response, the Gold Medalist acknowledged that the Queen of Tears actor and Kim Sae-ron were previously involved in a romantic relationship. However, the agency firmly denied that this relationship began while Ms. Sae-ron was a minor, claiming that it commenced in 2019 after she had reached the age of majority.

The situation escalated when Dispatch released a report on March 12, 2025, that appeared to corroborate parts of the family’s claims. Garosero Research Institute continued to present letters and photos alleged to be evidence of a long-term relationship between the two actors. The conflicting narratives have fueled online debates, with public opinion sharply divided.

On March 17, 2025, Sae-ron’s family filed a defamation lawsuit against a YouTuber. The YouTuber claimed that the late actress had lied about her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun. Sae-ron’s family also asked for an apology from Kim Soo-hyun's side. They said that the false statements hurt their family’s reputation even more.

Expand Tweet

The controversy has begun to affect Soo-hyun's professional commitments. The production team of the variety show Good Day, hosted by G-Dragon, has reportedly reduced his screen time. Furthermore, the release of Soo-hyun’s Disney+ drama Knock-Off, initially scheduled for April 2025, now faces uncertainty.

Both parties remain resolute in their positions as public scrutiny intensifies. Legal proceedings and additional investigations are anticipated to continue in the upcoming weeks.

