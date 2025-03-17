"15-year-old is treated like a gold digger" — Lee El seemingly criticizes backlash against late Kim Sae-ron amid controversy

Actress Lee El has spoken out amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the late Kim Sae-ron and her alleged past relationship with Kim Soo-hyun. On March 17, 2025, the My Liberation Note actress shared a pointed statement on social media, questioning the double standards in how society perceives minors, as reported by Chosun Biz.

“A 9-year-old knows nothing and is a child pushed by parents, while a 15-year-old is treated like a gold digger because they supposedly know everything?” she wrote.

While the actress did not elaborate further, according to South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz, her words were interpreted as a response to the criticism directed at Kim Sae-ron following claims from her bereaved family.

Lee El questions public perception amid controversy over late Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun

As per Chosun Biz, Lee El's post appears to address the way the late actress has been portrayed in the controversy. Some have placed blame on Kim Sae-ron and her parents, while others have questioned the power dynamics in the alleged relationship. By highlighting societal contradictions in how young individuals are judged, Lee El indirectly criticized the backlash against Kim Sae-ron.

Meanwhile, Sae-ron's family has taken legal action. On March 17, 2025, they filed a defamation lawsuit against a YouTuber who accused the Bloodhound actress of fabricating her dating rumors. They also demanded an apology from Kim Soo-hyun's side, alleging that misleading statements had further harmed their family.

Additionally, they accused his agency of pressuring Kim Sae-ron with legal notices demanding financial compensation after her DUI incident. For those who are unfamiliar, the controversy surrounding the late actress intensified after her family spoke out following her passing on February 16, 2025.

On March 10, her aunt alleged on the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron for six years. She claimed the relationship started when she was 15 and he was 27.

She also alleged that his agency, Gold Medalist, had initially covered 700 million KRW in damages related to the late actress's 2022 DUI incident but demanded full repayment in 2024 through legal action. The family suggested that these financial and emotional pressures had significantly affected Kim Sae-ron.

Gold Medalist denied the allegations, stating that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron only began dating in 2019 when she was legally an adult. However, the situation escalated when Dispatch released a report on March 12 that appeared to support some of the claims made by the The Man from Nowhere actress's family.

Garo Sero Institute also presented letters and photos, which they argued were evidence of the actors' alleged long-term relationship. The conflicting statements fueled heated discussions online, with some accusing Kim Soo-hyun of grooming while others questioned the narrative put forth by the late actress's family.

The situation remains a topic of intense public scrutiny, with both sides standing firm on their positions. As the controversy escalates, Kim Soo-hyun is facing mounting backlash from both domestic and international audiences, with increasing calls for his boycott.

In response, the production team of the variety show Good Day, hosted by G-Dragon, has significantly reduced his screen time. Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over the release of his Disney+ drama Knock-Off, which was initially set to premiere in April 2025.

Lee El has appeared in various films and television series, gaining recognition for her roles in Hello Monster (2015), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017), and A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018).

She has also taken on leading roles in the film What a Man Wants (2018) and the television series My Liberation Notes (2022). In 2025, she appeared in the drama When the Stars Gossip alongside Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin.

