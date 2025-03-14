Kim Soo-hyun's dating scandal sparks concerns over Disney+'s future investment in Korean dramas

Kim Soo-hyun's dating scandal in relation to late actress Kim Sae-ron has raised concerns about Disney+'s future investment in Korean dramas, as reported by Asia Economy on March 14, 2025. It has further put the fate of the streaming platform's highly anticipated series Knock-Off under internal review. The series, which was originally set to air in April 2025, is likely to be delayed as per the outlet.

Speaking about the same, an official said, as reported by Asia Economy:

"They [Disney+] were probably hoping to make a comeback in the domestic market as well as the Asian market, led by Kim Soo-hyun, who rose to global stardom with 'Queen of Tears.' However, this unexpected negative news has caused them to miss the opportunity to overcome structural limitations."

Kim Sae-ron's family has recently accused the actor of causing her mental and financial distress. They claimed it played a role in her passing on February 16, 2025, which also marks Kim Soo-hyun's birthday.

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron escalated on March 10, 2025, when Kim Sae-ron's aunt appeared on the YouTube channel Garo Sero. During the broadcast, she shared details about Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's alleged relationship, stating that it began when she was 15 and he was 27.

Disney+ faces uncertainty over Knock-Off amid Kim Soo-hyun controversy

Industry sources suggest that Disney+ may delay or even cancel Knock-Off amid the growing controversy, as per Asia Economy. The platform had reportedly invested heavily in the series, viewing it as a key project to strengthen its position in the Korean market.

Legal considerations may also influence Disney+'s decision regarding Knock-Off. As per the outlet, most contract penalties apply only in cases of criminal convictions, which is not currently applicable to Kim Soo-hyun.

Under Korean law at the time of the actor's alleged relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron, the legal age of consent was 13. This means he is not subject to prosecution as per the Asia Economy. Even if his contract includes a "public controversy" clause, vague wording could lead to legal disputes.

The controversy has reignited discussions on the need for clearer contract penalty clauses to protect productions from unexpected actor-related risks. One industry insider mentioned to Asia Economy:

"The contents of the penalty vary from contract to contract, and are often omitted. Since a production can be canceled just because of an actor’s private life, we need to set clear standards and share them."

Knock-Off follows the journey of Kim Seong-jun, played by Kim Soo-hyun, an ordinary office worker whose life takes a drastic turn after the 1997 IMF crisis. Losing his job pushes him into the underground world of counterfeiting, where he rises to become the vice chairman of a major counterfeit operation.

He builds the company into one of the world's most powerful counterfeit networks through his intelligence, adaptability, and relentless ambition. Opposite him is Song Hye-jeong, his former girlfriend, played by Jo Bo-ah, who is now a special judicial police officer tasked with cracking down on counterfeit goods.

As their paths cross once again, their relationship becomes entangled in a tense battle between law enforcement and the illicit trade, setting the stage for a high-stakes conflict.

Meanwhile, Disney+ has yet to officially announce any changes in the release date of Knock Off.

