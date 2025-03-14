"Dated from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020"- Gold medalist confirms Kim Soo-hyun & Kim Sae-ron's relationship, denies underage dating claims

On March 14, 2025, Gold Medalist officially affirmed Kim Soo-hyun's past association with Kim Sae-ron. The agency ascribed that the relationship began only after Kim Sae-ron became an adult. Gold Medalist stated:

"Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron dated from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020, after Kim Sae-ron became an adult. It is not true that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor."

The agency responded to the controversy stirred by Kim Sae-ron's Instagram Story on March 24, 2024. They also addressed photos that Garosero Research Institute (Ga Se-yeon) released on March 11, 2025.

The agency remarked that both pictures were from a winter day in 2020 when they were in a relationship. They explained that the actress's outfit was launched in June 2019. This negates the YouTube channel's claim that the pictures were from 2016, when the Bloodhounds artist was a minor.

In a formal statement, the agency disclosed they had planned to release a full rebuttal the following week based on verified evidence. However, they decided to issue an urgent clarification due to Soo-hyun's sudden psychological distress after Ga Se-yeon's broadcast.

According to the agency, the South Korean superstar has been facing "extreme confusion" and "psychological instability" after accusations linking him to the death of an individual. They stated that after the broadcast on March 12, a vehicle with cameras was parked across from their office and parking lot until dawn.

Gold Medalist apologized for releasing a rushed statement, saying it was not their original plan. They said addressing false claims and protecting Kim Soo-hyun's well-being became their priority. The agency also asked for public understanding, noting the severe impact of rumors and media intrusion on the actor.

Garosero Research Institute demands Kim Soo-hyun’s apology, threatens to reveal private photos

On March 13, 2025, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute posted a video claiming to have "shirtless" pictures and a clip of him "washing dishes" at his rumored girlfriend's home.

The channel stated that if Soo-hyun does not publicly apologize to Kim Sae-ron's family, they will release the materials. They added that the content includes more than one image.

"We have a photo of someone shirtless and washing dishes at his girlfriend's house. It's not just a photo, there's also a video. Next week, we plan to review someone's statement of position and publish it," Garosero asserted.

Garosero also referred to a tweet posted by Kim Sae-ron in 2016, in which the 37-year-old allegedly called her "Saero-Nero." They claimed to have more evidence, including additional photos, to support their allegation of a past relationship between the two actors.

Meanwhile, according to insiders, Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, were preparing to release an official statement next week. But due to the Queen of Tears star's "psychological instability," they released it earlier than planned.

