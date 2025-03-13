“We have a photo of someone shirtless and washing dishes”— Garosero threatens to reveal more evidence if Kim Soo-hyun fails to apologize

On March 13, 2025, Garosero Research Institute released a video on YouTube claiming to have private and intimate photos of actor Kim Soo-hyun. The channel titled the video Kim Sae-ron Driven to Death by LKB.

The YouTube channel warned that if an official statement from the actor's agency fails to address the apology, they will release what they described as "shirtless" photos of him "washing dishes."

"We have a photo of someone shirtless and washing dishes at his girlfriend's house. It's not just a photo, there's also a video. Next week, we plan to review someone's statement of position and publish it," Garosero said.

In the video, they said the South Korean superstar must apologize through his agency's official statement next week. The Institute claimed that Kim Sae-ron's family is seeking a sincere and public apology from Kim Soo-hyun.

According to insiders, the actor and Gold Medalist are now working together on a detailed press statement, as reported by allkpop. The full account from his side is expected to clarify the situation when released next week.

The YouTube video also cited a 2016 tweet from Kim Sae-ron's account, where Kim Soo-hyun allegedly called her "Saero-Nero." The channel claims to have more photos and evidence of their relationship. Additionally, Garosero pointed out that Kim Sae-ron had once sent a coffee truck to the 37-year-old's drama set It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron full controversy explained

The controversy began after the Garosero Research Institute claimed on March 10, 2025, that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron had been secretly dating for six years. They said the relationship started in 2016 when Kim Sae-ron was 15.

According to the channel, the actors' alleged relationship ended in 2022 after her DUI incident. Garosero also claimed that after the fallout, Gold Medalist asked the Bloodhounds star to pay around 700 million KRW. This was said to be compensation for damages linked to her DUI case.

At that time, Kim Sae-ron was reportedly facing financial struggles, as per allkpop. She allegedly reached out to Kim Soo-hyun several times for help or to ask for more time to pay the debt. According to Garosero, he ignored her messages and eventually blocked her.

Gold Medalist denied all accusations on March 12 KST, calling them "entirely false." The agency also said they will take "legal action" against anyone spreading false claims. However, the YouTube channel kept dropping alleged photos, texts, and letters between the two celebrities. According to them, the actress' family shared these to support the dating rumors.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, has officially responded to the allegations made by the Garosero Research Institute. On March 13, 2025, the South Korean entertainment agency released a short statement to Korean media. They said a detailed rebuttal with evidence will be shared next week.

"Hello, this is Gold Medalist. We would like to issue a statement regarding the recent accusations made against Kim Soo Hyun by 'HOVERLAB' In order to respond to these baseless rumors and allegations, Gold Medalist will release a full length statement based on factual evidence next week," the agency stated.

Gold Medalist apologized for its delayed response, saying the delay was to prevent the spread of "one-sided claims."

