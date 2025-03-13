"This is so sickening" — Internet reacts as Kim Soo-hyun's nickname for late Kim Sae-ron during early years gains attention amid ongoing controversies

On March 13, 2025, reports of new evidence against Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron went viral after a handwritten letter allegedly written by Soo-hyun was revealed.

In the letter, the Queen of Tears actor allegedly referred to Kim Sae-ron as "Saero-Nero" and confessed his love for her. Notably, at the time of this letter, the late actress was 16, while Kim Soo-hyun was 28. This further intensified the allegations made by Kim Sae-ron's family against Kim Soo-hyun regarding their relationship from 2015 to 2022.

The family claimed that the relationship began when Sae-ron was 15. In the letter, Kim Soo-hyun allegedly wrote:

"June 9, 2018 To SaeroNero...[...] The younger guys here keep pulling me into their flow, and now I’m even thinking, 'Should I go back to school and finish my degree?' Wait, would that mean we’d end up going school together?! [...] So yeah, Please keep take caring of me." (translation provided by Korea Deok0.

The letter allegedly written by Kim Soo-hyun indicates that Kim Sae-ron was still in "school" while he was a 28-year-old adult. These allegations emerged a month after Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home. The 24-year-old actress took her own life on February 16, 2025. Police confirmed her death as a s*icide and detected no signs of foul play or any farewell note.

The return of the "Saero-Nero" nickname has become emblematic of the larger controversy. Netizens flocked to social media to share their opinions, with reactions ranging from disbelief to calls for accountability.

"im gonna throw up. this is so sickening," one X user wrote.

Netizens expressed their disbelief over the letter that further supports the late actress's family's claims against Kim Soo-hyun.

"If u did not believed what was shown yesterday,, i think this letter right now is ENOUGH for u to change stance. LIKE YOU KNOW THATS HIS HANDWRITING," a fan wrote.

"You deserve hell for this one, ksh," another fan wrote.

"She was 16 when she posted that caption. 16. im so sick," another fan added.

Many netizens claimed that if the actor allegedly dated the underage Kim Sae-ron in 2015, it was a form of "manipulation."

"You know what makes me sick the most? Calling that thing between them a “relationship” or Saeron his “girlfriend” when, to me, it was pure abuse and manipulation. This is sickening," a netizen wrote.

"He was out here writing love letters to a high schooler while in the military??? That’s not romance, that’s creepy," another fan added.

Kim Soo-hyun accused of dating Kim Sae-ron when she was 15: Details explored

On March 10, 2025, the YouTube channel Hoverlab, known for its investigative content, released a video featuring Kim Sae-ron's aunt. In the video, she claimed that Kim Soo-hyun, now 37, had been in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae-ron, which began when she was 15. She said the relationship lasted for six years.

To support these allegations, Garosero Research Institute (@Hoverlab) presented a handwritten letter dated June 9, 2018, allegedly from Kim Soo-hyun to Kim Sae-ron during his military service. In the letter, he affectionately referred to her as "Saero-Nero," a nickname that has since become a focal point in discussions.

Further intensifying the controversy, Hoverlab released a photograph showing Kim Soo-hyun kissing Kim Sae-ron on the cheek. This image circulated widely on social media platforms, prompting a spectrum of reactions from the general public.

Many expressed shock and disappointment, particularly given the significant age difference and the implications of the alleged timeline. Some fans have called for boycotts of brands associated with Kim Soo-hyun, leading to discussions about his future endorsements and projects.

In response to growing speculation about the Queen of Tears actor, his agency, Gold Medalist, issued a denial in a statement, labeling the allegations "untrue" and announcing plans to take serious legal action against those spreading such news.

“The claims that Kim Soo-hyun had a romantic relationship with Kim Sae-ron from the age of 15 and that the agency mistreated her after her DUI incident are entirely untrue.”

Gold Medalist reiterated that there was no romantic relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron.

Adding another layer to the controversy, reports of a disagreement between Kim Sae-ron and the Gold Medalist regarding financial issues emerged. On March 12, 2025, SoapCentral, citing South Korean media outlet Dispatch, reported that the agency filed a complaint against Kim Sae-ron for having to return approximately 700 million KRW (about $481,497), with a deadline of December 31, 2023.

Allegedly, this put the actress in significant difficulty, prompting her to seek help from Kim Soo-hyun. Gold Medalist acknowledged that they paid Kim Sae-ron's financial penalties of $481,497 in damages to 57 businesses affected by her DUI case.

However, Gold Medalist served her a legal notice and asked the Bloodhounds actress to return $481,497. Gold Medalist informed Dispatch they never intended to reclaim the money from Kim Sae-ron.

"We had no intentions of receiving money from Kim Sae Ron. We thought we wouldn’t get it. We only followed basic procedures because there could have been a case of malpractice brought up."

The agency stated that they were aware of Kim Sae-ron's financial condition and knew that she wouldn't be able to pay them back.

"From what we know, her manager got in contact with her at that time. We needed the documents for it. She was told the company paid out the compensation. We knew we couldn’t get such a large amount from her. We told her she could pay it back when she brings in a profit for the company or when she can afford it."

The controversy has had immediate repercussions on Kim Soo-hyun's career. He reportedly lost around 300,000 followers on Instagram due to the allegations. Furthermore, there have been public calls for his removal from MBC's variety show Good Day.

The scandal has overshadowed discussions regarding his upcoming projects, including the Disney+ drama Knock-Off. Brands associated with the actor are also facing pressure from fans, who are threatening boycotts if partnerships continue.

