"She often cried in the corridor stairs" — Neighbor reveals Kim Sae-ron bearing scars on her wrist before her death amidst Kim Soo-hyun’s controversy

On March 12, 2025, Dispatch reported that Kim Sae-ron's neighbor recalled the actress's struggles before her death amidst Kim Soo-hyun's controversy. The neighbor reportedly told Dispatch how she saw the actress often crying in the building's corridors.

Dispatch allegedly interviewed a neighbor from Kim Sae-ron's residence building. The neighbor revealed that the Bloodhounds actress rented the apartment for a year and was supposed to move out on February 18, 2025.

"When I saw the news about a death, I knew it would be Kim Saeron. She often cried in the corridor stairs, so I remember her. She moved in last year (February 2023). She signed a one-year lease for the apartment. I heard she was planning to move out on February 18."

The neighbor shared that she was unaware of Kim Sae-ron's real identity as an actress and believed that she lived with her younger sister. The neighbor recounted instances where Kim was seen crying on the corridor stairs of her apartment building.

More alarmingly, the neighbor claimed to have noticed scars on Kim's wrists, suggesting self-harm.

"I saw her sitting on the stairs of the building, crying for a long time. I felt sorry for her, so I comforted her. It seemed like she had some personal issues. I listened to her vent. She had scars around her wrist. I thought, 'This young woman must have had a really difficult life.' At that point, I didn't even know she was an actress. I just thought she was living in Seoul with her younger sister."

Police discovered 24-year-old Kim Sae-ron dead in her residence on February 16, 2025. Authorities reported no signs of foul play, and her death was subsequently ruled a s*icide.

Kim Sae-ron's handwritten letter about allegedly dating Kim Soo-hyun gets revealed

On March 10, 2025, a YouTube channel known as Garosero (@Hoverlab) released a video featuring an interview with Kim Sae-ron's aunt. She alleged that Kim Soo-hyun and the Bloodhounds actress were in a romantic relationship for six years.

The aunt claimed that it started when the late actress was 15 and Kim Soo-hyun was 27. These claims, if true, suggest that the relationship began around 2015, raising concerns about the age difference and the implications of dating a minor.

Additionally, the aunt revealed that the late actress provided free labor and mentored new talents when Kim Soo-hyun established his company, Gold Medalist, in 2019. She claimed Kim Sae-ron ended her contract with YG Entertainment and signed with Gold Medalist due to her dedication to Kim Soo-hyun.

On March 11, 2025, Kbizoom reported that the late actress's family also revealed having over 200 pictures of her with Kim Soo-hyun to prove their six-year dating history. Additionally, Garosero released a picture showing Kim Soo-hyun kissing Kim Sae-ron on the cheek. According to her family, this photo was taken when Kim Sae-ron was 15.

On March 12, 2025, The Korea Times reported that Garosero also revealed a handwritten letter in which Kim Sae-ron confessed to being 16 and dating 30-year-old Kim Soo-hyun. The actress had explained in details about the picture.

The letter is from March 24, 2023. Kim Sae-ron wrote:

“Though the media reported that the dating rumors were groundless, I want to make it clear that’s not true. The photo I uploaded was from 2016. Our relationship lasted from Nov. 19, 2015, to July 7, 2021. I was 16, and he was 30.”

Expand Tweet

In the note, Kim Sae-ron revealed signing with Gold Medalist and not being properly compensated for putting in free labor in training recruits.

The aunt further accused Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, of financial misconduct and inadequate support for Kim Sae-ron, especially following her DUI incident in 2022. She claimed that the agency allegedly forced Kim Sae-ron to repay 700 million won (around $482,269.69), which added to her financial and emotional distress.

Following this, Gold Medalist refuted the accusations, calling them "entirely untrue." The agency threatened to sue anyone disseminating such false information. They also expressed condolences for Kim Sae-ron's passing, acknowledging her previous association with the agency.

“The claims that Kim Soo-hyun had a romantic relationship with Kim Sae-ron from the age of 15 and that the agency mistreated her after her DUI incident are entirely untrue.”

After Gold Medalist's rebuttal, Garosero (@Hoverlab) released new photos and text screenshots provided by Kim Sae-ron's family to add to their previous allegations. These included a text message dated March 19, 2024, in which Kim Sae-ron addressed financial matters and a strained relationship with the Queen of Tears actor. The message read:

"Oppa, it's Sae-ron. I received the content-certified letter. You're suing me... I've been preparing for my return to acting, and I plan to repay you gradually from each project. It's not that I won't pay, but I just can't manage 700 million won all at once."

Expand Tweet

On March 11, 2025, Koreaboo reported that the Garosero channel demanded that Kim Soo-hyun apologizes to Kim Sae-ron's family for his wrongdoings, threatening that they would expose additional evidence.

