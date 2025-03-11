“The timing is so crazy” — Internet reacts as IU’s dialogue from When Life Gives You Tangerines goes viral amid Kim Soo-hyun’s dating allegations

On March 11, 2025, several reports of Kim Soo-hyun allegedly dating actress Kim Sae-ron when she was 15 made headlines. Amidst the controversial claims made by the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute and Kim Sae-ron's aunt, a dialogue of IU from her Netflix drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, went viral online.

The particular dialogue from the series, where Ae-sun questions a 30-year-old man on why he is marrying an 18-year-old child, was used to mirror Kim Soo-hyun allegedly dating a 15-year-old when he was 27.

For the unversed, Garosero Research Institute is a South Korean YouTube channel known for its investigative content, often delving into controversies involving public figures. Garosero claimed that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a six-year relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

The situation worsened when the late actress's aunt reportedly confirmed the allegations. They further claimed that they have over 200 pictures of Kim Sae-ron with Kim Soo-hyun when they were allegedly dating between 2015 and 2022.

Furthermore, the allegations arrived a month after Kim Sae-ron took her life. On February 16, 2025, the Bloodhounds actress was found dead in her apartment. Her aunt allegedly told Garosero that the actress took her life on Kim Soo-hyun's 37th birthday (February 16).

Meanwhile, fans took to social media platforms to share the quote, expressing how IU's dialogue from When Life Gives You Tangerines fits the ongoing situation. One X user commented:

"The timing is so CRAZY."

The dual narratives of IU's dialogue from the latest Netflix series and the allegations against Kim Soo-hyun elicited a wide range of reactions from the public.

Fans lauded IU for highlighting the issue of illegal age-gap relationships in the series. It is important to note that the scene does not reflect the nuances of the ongoing controversy or correlate with it, as When Life Gives You Tangerines was filmed months ago.

"CLOCKED SO HARD THE TIMING," a fan wrote.

"Very timely indeed," another fan wrote.

"Such apt timing given the ksh ksr saga....." another fan added.

Additionally, a few netizens claimed that IU had been friends with Kim Soo-hyun for years. In response, fans defended the actress by highlighting that IU and Soo-hyun work in the same industry. Fans also stated that IU had no connection with Kim Soo-hyun's recent controversy.

"I know there's due process but whoever still defending him and turn to point at iu for anything about him.. must have the same disgusting mind coz why would you point fingers instead of condemning the exact person who did those acts? That alone says you can tolerate such acts?" a fan wrote.

"Yall in the quotes are dumb. You can be long time friend with someone and still know nothing about them. Don't try to blame a man's crime on another women. What's wrong with yall obviously yall haven't learnt anything," another fan said.

"Ahhh qrts stop dragging IU with that man. Yes they were friends and so what? We didn't even know if they are really THAT close behind cameras and social media," another fan defended.

Garosero allegations explored: Kim Soo-hyun accused of grooming and dating 15-year-old Kim Sae-ron

On March 10, 2025, Garosero Research Institute aired a broadcast titled "[Shocking Exclusive] Kim Soo Hyun Led to Kim Sae Ron's Death (Kim Soo Hyun's 6-Year Relationship with 15-Year-Old Kim Sae-ron Since 2015)."

Garosero claimed that Kim Soo-hyun, then 27, began a six-year relationship with Kim Sae-ron starting in 2015 when she was just 15 years old. The channel claimed to have obtained this information directly from Kim Sae-ron's family, specifically her aunt, who purportedly detailed the nature and timeline of their relationship.

Further accusations included claims that the Queen of Tears actor financially assisted Kim Sae-ron following her DUI incident by lending her 700 million won (around $481,563.02).

For the unversed, Kim Sae-ron's career faced significant challenges following a drunk-driving incident in May 2022. She crashed her vehicle into a transformer in Seoul's Gangnam district, causing power outages in the area. The incident led to public backlash, legal consequences, and financial difficulties.

In the aftermath, Kim Sae-ron publicly apologized and faced legal proceedings, resulting in a 20 million won ($13,759.37) fine. Her career opportunities diminished, and reports indicated she took up part-time work at a café to cope with financial strains.

On March 10, 2025, the aunt alleged that the Bloodhounds actress later received a formal debt notice for the loan, leading to a strain in their relationship. Garosero Research Institute also insinuated that Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, pressured Kim Sae-ron for repayment, exacerbating her financial and emotional distress.

The aunt also stated that the family has over 200 pictures of Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun, which would prove that the actor dated her when she was a minor. Garosero even released two more pictures.

On March 11, 2025, Kbizoom reported that in one photo, Kim Soo-hyun could be seen kissing Kim Sae-ron's cheek. The second picture is the late actress's alleged text to Kim Soo-hyun, begging him to give her some time to pay off 700 million won.

The text reportedly dates to March 19, 2024, where the late actress wrote:

"Oppa, it’s Sae-ron. I received the certification, and they said they are going to sue me. They told me they would give me plenty of time, so I’ve been working hard to prepare for my comeback, and I plan to repay a percentage from each project little by little. I’m not saying I won’t pay, but if you demand 700 million won right now, I really can’t do it. It’s not that I refuse to pay, I just can’t afford it at the moment. But do I really have to go through a lawsuit? Please save me… Please, give me some time."

In response to these serious allegations, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, issued an official statement on March 10, 2025, categorically denying all claims. The agency labeled the accusations as "completely false" and expressed deep sorrow over Kim Sae-ron's passing, as she was once part of their company.

Gold Medalist announced their intent to pursue legal action against those disseminating these rumors.

"However, all of these are false facts that we can absolutely not overlook, and our company plans to consider taking the strongest possible legal action against Garosero Research Institute for spreading false facts. We are heartbroken by the news of the death of the late actress Kim Sae Ron, who was once with our company, and we mourn the deceased."

In response to the Gold Medalist denial, Garosero Research Institute stood by their allegations. They mocked the agency's threats of legal action and challenged them to pursue such action. The channel mentioned possessing further evidence that could damage the Queen of Tears actor's career.

Kim Sae-ron began her acting career at a young age, gaining acclaim for her roles in films like A Brand New Life and The Man from Nowhere. She became popular for her Netflix series Bloodhounds.

