Kim Sae-ron's death reportedly ruled as potential suicide by police authorities 

On February 17, 2025, Sports Chosun reported that, as per police confirmation, South Korean actress, Kim Sae-ron, committed suicide. The police reportedly didn't find any farewell note at the scene.

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, renowned for her roles in Bloodhounds, A Brand New Life, and The Man from Nowhere, was found dead at her residence in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on February 16, 2025. She was 24 years old.

On February 16, the Seoul Seongdong Police Station received a call around 5 pm KST from the actress' friend, who discovered her body after Kim Sae-ron failed to attend a scheduled meeting. Authorities have stated that there were no signs of foul play, including break-ins, and while the exact circumstances of her passing are under investigation, the cause of death has been confirmed as suicide.

More about South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, who died at 24

Kim Sae-ron began her acting career at nine, making a significant impact with her debut in the 2009 film A Brand New Life, which was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival. She gained further acclaim for her performance alongside Won Bin in the 2010 thriller The Man from Nowhere.

Sae-ron's portrayal in Snowy Road earned her the Best Actress award at the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival. In 2023, she appeared in the Netflix series Bloodhounds.

Despite her early success, Kim Sae-ron faced personal and professional challenges. In May 2022, she was involved in a drunk driving incident in Gangnam, Seoul, which resulted in a fine of 20 million won and significant public backlash. This event led her to withdraw from public life and halt her acting activities.

Reports suggest she had been planning a comeback, including a name change and a new film project, Guitar Man. Director Shin Jae-ho, who worked with Kim Sae-ron on Guitar Man, described her as "bright" and "easygoing" during their collaboration.

"I first met Kim Sae-ron during the script reading for 'Guitar Man.' She was so bright and down-to-earth. After the reading, we went out for a meal together and had a great conversation."

The entertainment industry and fans have expressed profound grief over Kim's untimely passing. Several stars like IU, Cha Eun-woo, Won Bin (Kim Do-jin), Han So-hee, and more sent funeral wreaths to Kim Sae-ron's funeral.

Kim Sae-ron's DUI incident which subjected her to extreme financial crisis and damaged her career

In May 2022, South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron was involved in a significant legal incident that profoundly impacted her career and personal life. On the morning of May 18, 2022, around 8 am KST, she was driving under the influence in the Cheongdam neighborhood of Gangnam District, Seoul.

Sae-ron lost control of her vehicle, crashing into multiple objects, including trees, guardrails, and an electric transformer. The collision with the transformer resulted in a power outage, affecting 57 nearby establishments and disrupting their operations for approximately five hours. Subsequent tests revealed that her blood alcohol concentration was 0.2%, a level warranting license revocation under South Korean law.

In the immediate aftermath, her agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement acknowledging the incident and expressing the actress's remorse. They emphasized her commitment to compensating for the damages incurred.

The Bloodhounds actress took to social media on May 19, 2022, penning a handwritten apology. She expressed deep regret for her actions and the inconvenience caused to the affected businesses and individuals. She wrote,

"I had an accident yesterday, May 18 at around 8 am in Gangnam that damaged public property. At that time, I made a big mistake while drunk. Due to my misjudgment and behavior, I have caused damage to merchants, citizens, and people who are recovering from the accident. I had to act more carefully and responsibly, but I was unable to. I sincerely apologize." (as translated by Papago).

The repercussions of the incident were swift and severe. Kim Sae-ron withdrew from her role in the television series Trolley, and her scenes in the Netflix series Bloodhounds were significantly reduced. Public sentiment turned largely negative, with widespread criticism of her irresponsible behavior.

On November 2022, Xports News reported that the Bloodhounds actress hosted a birthday celebration two months post-incident, allegedly requesting attendees to bring alcohol, which further fueled public disapproval.

Legal proceedings commenced with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office indicting Sae-ron without detention on December 16, 2022. She was indicted on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act, specifically for drunk driving and failing to take action post-accident. A passenger in her vehicle at the time was also indicted without detention for allegedly aiding and abetting the drunk driving.

During her first court appearance on March 8, 2023, the actress expressed remorse and detailed the personal and financial toll the incident had taken. She revealed that she had ceased drinking, sold her car, and was facing financial hardships, even taking up part-time employment to make ends meet. She pleaded for leniency, emphasizing her role as the primary breadwinner for her family.

In April 2024, Kim Sae-ron announced a tentative return to acting with a role in the play Dongchimi. However, she withdrew from the project shortly thereafter, citing health issues.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, it is essential to seek professional help. Many organizations and hotlines are available to provide support and assistance.

