Who was Kim Sae-ron? Tributes pour in as Hi! School Love On actress dies aged 24

The Korea Herald reported that South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron was found deceased in her Seongdong-gu abode on February 16, 2025. Her friend discovered the star unresponsive around 4:50 p.m. and instantly alerted the police.

Authorities arrived at the scene and confirmed her death, stating that there were no indications of forced entry or external intrusion. The investigation is ongoing to specify the exact grounds of death.

Sae-ron had kept a low public profile following legal proceedings in 2022 related to a drunk driving incident. Investigators are going through all the relevant info, with more details likely to come out as the analysis and investigation continue. Authorities will update findings promptly. Fans are reacting to the tragic news, with one saying:

"Rest in peace Kim Sae ron, she was my fav actress in hi! School love on."

Many have shared their condolences following her death, with fans and viewers offering support to her loved ones:

"Im sad. Im a little emotional i admit, im heartbroken. I would like to offer my deep condolences to her family, friends and all her love ones. Im just, im out of words. Rest in peace Kim Sae-ron. We will always remember you, we will always love you," a fan commented.

"This is truly heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to Kim Sae ron’s family, friends, and fans. May she rest in peace, and may those who loved her find strength during this difficult time," a viewer noted.

"Such a tragic loss. Kim Saeron’s talent and warmth will never be forgotten. My deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and fans. May she rest in peace," another fan said.

Others are reacting to Sae-ron's passing, with several commenting on her young age.

"Rest in peace, Kim Sae-ron, talented star gone too soon," a fan remarked.

"I can't believe my eyes , 24 is too young! RIP Saeron," a netizen wrote.

"She was way too young. hope she rests in peace," another person shared.

More about Hi! School Love On actress Kim Sae-ron

Kim Sae-ron (Image via Instagram/@ron_sae)

2009's A Brand New Life was the film that started Kim Sae-ron's career at just the age of nine. The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, where she made history as the youngest actress to attend the festival, ever.

Her subsequent role came in The Man from Nowhere as So Mi-Jeong the following year. Acting with Won Bin in this movie brought her to the attention of the media. Over time, the star worked on productions like A Girl at My Door (2014), Hi! School: Love On (2014), and The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim (2021).

In 2022, the Seoul native was involved in a drunk driving incident. This led to legal troubles and her time away from the mainstream sphere. Soon, Sae-ron reemerged on the screen in 2023 with Bloodhounds. However, the role of Cha Hyeon-ju ended up being her last project in show-biz.

Kim Sae-ron’s untimely death has left a mark on the South Korean entertainment industry. Fans are reflecting on her work, remembering her performances and early projects.

