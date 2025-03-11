Reports claim late Kim Sae-ron’s family holds photo evidence proving intimate relationship with Kim Soo-hyun

On March 11, 2025, Kbizoom reported that the family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron had alleged an intimate relationship between her and renowned actor Kim Soo-hyun.

Ad

According to the YouTube channel of the Garosero Research Institute, Sae-ron's parents possess 200 intimate pictures of her with Kim Soo-hyun. They plan to release the pictures and sue Kim Soo-hyun for indecency and misconduct toward the Bloodhounds actress when she was a minor.

The news went viral in China and on Weibo as netizens claimed to have found evidence that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were dating when she was 16. An old picture resurfaced, showing the duo posing cheek-to-cheek for the camera.

Ad

Trending

Kbizoom reported that Chinese netizens connected the picture to when Kim Soo-hyun did an advertisement for the ZUK smartphone. Notably, this picture was leaked in April 2024 after Kim Sae-ron posted it on her Instagram story. At the time, Kim Soo-hyun's Netflix drama, Queen of Tears, which starred Kim Ji-won, was airing.

On March 10, 2025, Koreaboo reported that the late actress's aunt spoke to Garosero and stated that Kim Sae-ron posted the picture to prompt Kim Soo-hyun to contact her after he served her with a 700 million won ($481,647.51) debt notice.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Allegations of past relationship between late Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun explored as the latter's agency responds

On March 10, 2025, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute released a video featuring an alleged conversation with the late actress's aunt. In this video, the aunt claimed that Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun had been in a romantic relationship from 2015 to 2022.

Ad

She asserted that their relationship began when the Bloodhounds actress was 15 and Kim Soo-hyun was 27. The aunt claimed that the Queen of Tears actor established his label, Gold Medalist, in 2019, and the late actress joined the agency after leaving YG Entertainment. Additionally, the aunt stated that following the Bloodhounds actress's DUI incident in 2022, Kim Soo-hyun lent her 700 million won (about $481,647.51) to cover damages but later demanded repayment.

Gold Medalist issued a debt notice to the late actress, adding to her financial stress. In response to these allegations, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, released an official statement denying all claims made by Garosero Research Institute.

Ad

The agency announced plans to pursue legal action against the YouTube channel for spreading false information and damaging the reputations of both Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress—

"All of these are false facts that we can absolutely not overlook, and our company plans to consider taking the strongest possible legal action against Garosero Research Institute for spreading false facts. We are heartbroken by the news of the death of the late actress Kim Sae-ron, who was once with our company, and we mourn the deceased."

Ad

After the denial from Gold Medalist, the Garosero Research Institute stood by its claims. The channel asserted that it has substantial evidence to support its allegations and is ready to counter any legal actions taken against it. Garosero even demanded an apology from Kim Soo-hyun and wrote:

"I hope Kim Soo-hyun will publicly apologize to Kim Sae-ron’s bereaved family and shut up before Garosero comes back with something even stronger."

Ad

Ad

On March 11, 2025, Kbizoom reported two additional photos that Garosero posted. The first photo showed Kim Soo-hyun kissing the cheek of the late actress. The second photo was an alleged screenshot of the late actress's Instagram message to Kim Soo-hyun, pleading with him to save her from the lawsuit.

In the alleged text, Kim Sae-ron wrote:

"Oppa, this is Sae Ron. I received the letter of certification today, that [your company] is suing me. You said that you would give me ample time, so I’m working hard, preparing to make a comeback. I will pay you back with a percentage from each work."

Ad

The Bloodhounds actress allegedly asked Kim Soo-hyun if he needed to take the matter "as far as a lawsuit" and begged him to give her some time to repay the 700 million won.

"I’m not saying that I won’t pay you back, but if you suddenly ask for ₩700 million KRW (about $480,000 USD) right now, I really can’t do anything. It’s not that I won’t, but I can’t. Do you really have to take it as far as a lawsuit? Please save me… I beg of you. Give me some time.

Ad

Ad

In 2022, Kim Sae-ron was involved in a DUI incident that significantly affected her career and personal life.

On February 16, 2025, Kim Sae-ron took her life and was found dead in her apartment. Police confirmed the case as s*icide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback